For those who are serious about wanting supple, glowing skin—it’s time to invest in a good oil. Oils are so spectacular for the skin for a few reasons: First, many types can act as emollients, which means they soften and repair the skin with things like fatty acids, ceramides, and other lipids. But they also have occlusive properties, so they sit on the skin creating a barrier—keeping hydration underneath, and helping shield the skin from environmental stressors. Finally, many botanical oils come loaded with antioxidant powers, which will help ease oxidative stress, protect against dark spots, and smooth texture.

If that all sounds like skin care qualities you’re after, allow me to walk you through some of my favorite oils to look for on ingredient lists.