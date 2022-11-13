According to research on Blue Zones—areas in the world in the world with the highest concentration of centenarians—people who eat a largely plant-based diet live longer. Legumes are a fixture in many of these areas, too.

That’s why I often recommend having one vegetarian day per week and loading up on beans, legumes, and other sources of plant-based protein. And as a dietitian specializing in gut health, I also encourage people to eat a variety of different types of foods. Different color peas like green, yellow, red, and orange bring different phytonutrients to our intestinal flora1 . Our guts thrive on fiber and antioxidants from these colorful dishes.

That's where the lesser-appreciated yellow pea comes in. If you’ve got a favorite recipe for lentils, you can try making it with yellow peas to get more variety into your diet and improve the microbial makeup of your gut.