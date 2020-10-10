Pumpkin spice isn't just for coffee, and oats aren't the only thing you can make porridge from: this recipe, from physician and researcher Rachel Pauls, M.D., proves that we should be turning to a different grain for our breakfast routine.

"Quinoa is an ancient grain and a complete protein source, which means it contains all twenty amino acids." she writes in her new cookbook, The Low-FODMAP IBS Solution Plan and Cookbook. "Cooked quinoa is low-FODMAP in servings of 1 cup and is a great choice for vegans."

A Low-FODMAP diet is one that limits carbohydrates—specifically those that tend to cause digestive issues, like wheat, rye, barley, but it also extends to some veggies, legumes, fruits, and dairy products as well. Luckily for fall lovers, pumpkin is not on the list of foods to cut when trying this diet for gut health.

While this dish of course adheres to Low-FODMAP guidelines, it's also vegan and gluten-free, making it a great option for people with a variety of dietary restrictions—or anyone who just can't get enough pumpkin spice.