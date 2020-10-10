mindbodygreen

How To Make Low-FODMAP Breakfast Quinoa For Fall, From An M.D.

Eliza Sullivan
Eliza Sullivan is an editorial assistant at mindbodygreen. She received a B.S. journalism and a B.A. in english literature from Boston University.
Pumpkins

Image by Jason Leung / Unsplash

October 10, 2020 — 12:04 PM

Pumpkin spice isn't just for coffee, and oats aren't the only thing you can make porridge from: this recipe, from physician and researcher Rachel Pauls, M.D., proves that we should be turning to a different grain for our breakfast routine.

"Quinoa is an ancient grain and a complete protein source, which means it contains all twenty amino acids." she writes in her new cookbook, The Low-FODMAP IBS Solution Plan and Cookbook. "Cooked quinoa is low-FODMAP in servings of 1 cup and is a great choice for vegans."

A Low-FODMAP diet is one that limits carbohydrates—specifically those that tend to cause digestive issues, like wheat, rye, barley, but it also extends to some veggies, legumes, fruits, and dairy products as well. Luckily for fall lovers, pumpkin is not on the list of foods to cut when trying this diet for gut health.

While this dish of course adheres to Low-FODMAP guidelines, it's also vegan and gluten-free, making it a great option for people with a variety of dietary restrictions—or anyone who just can't get enough pumpkin spice.

Pumpkin Pie Breakfast Quinoa

Makes 4 servings

Ingredients

  • 1 cup white quinoa, rinsed 
  • 1 cup water 
  • 1 cup low-FODMAP milk (such as unsweetened almond milk) 
  • 1 cup canned pumpkin puree 
  • 3 tablespoons maple syrup 
  • 1 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice 
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Method

  1. In a large saucepan, bring the quinoa, water, and milk to a boil over medium-high heat.
  2. Reduce the heat to low, then cover and simmer until the quinoa softens, about 10 minutes.
  3. Remove from the heat and stir in the pumpkin puree, syrup, pumpkin pie spice, and vanilla. Serve immediately or refrigerate in mason jars for healthy, on-the-go eating.
  4. If you like, this quinoa is perfect topped with 1 tablespoon (7 g) of toasted pecans.
Recipe excerpted with permission from The Low-FODMAP IBS Solution Plan and Cookbook © 2020 Quarto Publishing Group USA Inc. Text © 2020 Rachel Pauls Photography: Alison Bickel

