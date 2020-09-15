This Pumpkin Spice Whipped Coffee Rivals A Coffee Shop's Version (And It's Good For Skin)
To kick off the era that is pumpkin spice everything, indulge in this frothy whipped coffee. It couldn't be more perfect for the transition between seasons: It still has that cool, refreshing feel of a summer drink (autumn weather isn't exactly upon us—yet), but the flavor brings on all the cozy fall vibes. And, sure, any coffee can supply you with a jolt of energy, but not many can also give you the skin-supporting benefits this coffee can.*
First, the recipe includes collagen powder, which has been shown to naturally promote collagen and elastin production, as well as maintain healthy moisture levels, elasticity, and manage roughness (which is something we all need as we approach the cooler months).* mbg's formula also contains hyaluronic acid to enhance even more hydration, as well as antioxidants like vitamin C and vitamin E to protect from free radicals—vitamin C is also a precursor to collagen in the body, so you're getting the extra help you need to enhance production in your skin.* Pumpkin also naturally contains vitamins A, C, and E to punch up the nutrients even further.* (Just make sure you're using straight pumpkin puree and not pumpkin pie filling—the latter tends to dial up the sugar.) All in all, it's one skin-healthy sip.*
Pumpkin Spiced Collagen Whipped Coffee
Ingredients:
- 2 Tbsp. instant coffee
- 2 Tbsp. boiling water
- 2 Tbsp. coconut sugar
- 1 Tbsp. mbg's grass-fed collagen+
- 1 Tbsp. pumpkin puree
- 1 tsp. pumpkin pie spice
- 1 cup unsweetened almond milk or other milk of choice
- ice
Method:
- Bring about a cup of water to a boil. In the meantime, add instant coffee to a standing mixer with the whisk on (a hand blender works, too, if you don't have a mixer). Once the water is boiling, add 2 tablespoons directly on top of the coffee grounds.
- Next, add the coconut sugar, pumpkin puree, and collagen.
- Whisk on high for 3 to 5 minutes until the mixture resembles whipped cream.
- Prepare a glass of almond milk over ice, and spoon the whipped coffee on top. Sprinkle pumpkin pie spice on top.
- Mix to combine, and enjoy!