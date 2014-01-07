 Skip to content

The Perfect Gluten-Free Blini

Silvia Bianco
Written by Silvia Bianco
January 7, 2014

Blini (the plural of blin) are Russian dollar-size pancakes. They're traditionally made with buckwheat flour, which you can certainly use in place of the white rice flour I used (I just like a lighter color better), and they can be topped with almost anything.

Traditionally some sort of smoked fish or caviar is used to top them, but the important thing here is that blini make a wonderful base that can easily be passed around on a platter at a festive party. What you put on top of them can be customized to your preferred eating choices.

I've never tried making them with cashew cream or almond milk instead of milk, but I see no reason why that wouldn't work well. If any of you try it, leave a comment and let me know how they turned out.

Blini are fun to make and taste great, so I hope you enjoy this recipe!

Ingredients for the Blini (makes about 24):

  • 1 cup white rice flour (or buckwheat flour)
  • 2 eggs
  • 1/2 cup milk
  • 1/2 cup water
  • 2 Tbsp. melted butter
  • Butter, olive oil or cooking spray for the pan

Ingredients for Topping (24 blini):

  • 12 teaspoons sour cream
  • 48 slivers red onion (half an onion should be plenty)
  • 24 one-inch pieces of smoked salmon (about 6 oz)
  • 24 capers

Directions:

Mix eggs and flour then add milk, water and butter.

Mix all together with a wire whisk until smooth.

Place a saute pan over medium/high heat, add butter, olive oil or cooking spray and heat until hot but not smoking.

Pour a small amount (about a tablespoon) of batter in the hot pan to form small disks, about the size of a silver dollar.

Flip when the batter begin to bubble and the underside is golden.

Continue until all the batter is used.

Assemble as in the above photo or use your favorite combination of ingredients.

Silvia Bianco
Silvia Bianco
Live a vibrant, connected, physically and spiritually nourished life. As a native Italian, connection is in my DNA. As a holistic professional chef, good...

