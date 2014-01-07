The Perfect Gluten-Free Blini

Blini (the plural of blin) are Russian dollar-size pancakes. They're traditionally made with buckwheat flour, which you can certainly use in place of the white rice flour I used (I just like a lighter color better), and they can be topped with almost anything.

Traditionally some sort of smoked fish or caviar is used to top them, but the important thing here is that blini make a wonderful base that can easily be passed around on a platter at a festive party. What you put on top of them can be customized to your preferred eating choices.

I've never tried making them with cashew cream or almond milk instead of milk, but I see no reason why that wouldn't work well. If any of you try it, leave a comment and let me know how they turned out.

Blini are fun to make and taste great, so I hope you enjoy this recipe!

Ingredients for the Blini (makes about 24):