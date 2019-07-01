Need A Salt Fix? Here Are 9 Of The Healthiest Chips You Can Buy

When you need a hit of something salty and crunchy (and baby carrots dunked in guac just won't do), go ahead and reach for some chips. No, we're not trying to sabotage your healthy eating goals, we're here with the pretty awesome news that chips have come a long way in the nutrition department. While it's true that many of the more long-standing chip brands use less than stellar ingredients like pro-inflammatory vegetable oil, quite a few cleaned-up newcomers have entered the snack game featuring simple ingredients and better-for-you oils such as avocado, coconut, and olive oil.

"I tell my clients that if they want to enjoy chips, consider that their carb serving for a meal and to pay attention to portion size," says Jess Cording, R.D., mbg Collective member. "For example, crumbling chips over your salad instead of having croutons, skipping a tortilla if you want to have room for chips and salsa as an appetizer, leaving off one slice of bread (or doing a lettuce wrap instead of bread) if you really want chips with your sandwich."

Here, with a little guidance from Cording, we've rounded up eight of the best chip options you can feel good about snacking on when those salt cravings strike.