5 Best Healthy Cooking Oils, Plus Some You Should Definitely Avoid

Fats are an essential part of the human diet, helping synthesize hormones, promote overall brain and mental health, and keep us full. And you may already have a good general idea of what fat sources are legitimately good for you (hello, salmon, grass-fed butter, and avocado oil) and which are best avoided (ahem, trans fats and industrial seed oils).

But the healthiest fats and oils to cook with? That topic is a bit more complicated. That's because, in addition to thinking about the overall nutrient profile of an oil and how it was processed, you have to consider another factor: the smoke point.

"Every type of cooking oil has a different smoke point, which is the temperature at which an oil begins to smoke," says holistic nutritionist Kelly LeVeque. "Heating an oil beyond its smoke point causes it to oxidize, resulting in the release of harmful free radicals and other compounds."

In other words, using the wrong oil for your particular cooking technique will not only mess with the taste of your meal, but it will end up delivering a dose of pro-inflammatory compounds, which you definitely don't want.