Popovers, along with their gooey, starchy texture, are nothing short of a dinnertime hit—they're chewy, they're delicious, and they're a perfect side to pair with any comforting meal. Now, you can have a vegan and gluten-free version of the dinnertime classic, with Jennifer Bigler's 101 Incredible Gluten-Free Recipes, and they need only five ingredients (!!!).

Just be sure that your popover pan is hot to start and do not open the oven before the 20 minutes are up, or else the popovers will deflate. If you don't have a popover pan, feel free to use a regular ol' muffin pan—your popovers won't "pop" as much, but you'll get that same chewy texture.