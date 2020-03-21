mindbodygreen

These Fluffy, Vegan & Gluten-Free Popovers Are The Perfect Addition To Your Dinner

Jamie Schneider
mbg Editorial Assistant By Jamie Schneider
mbg Editorial Assistant
Jamie Schneider is the Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen with a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan. She's previously written for Coveteur, The Chill Times, and Wyld Skincare.
Fluffy, Vegan, Gluten-Free Popovers

Image by Jennifer Bigler / Contributor

March 21, 2020 — 18:03 PM

Popovers, along with their gooey, starchy texture, are nothing short of a dinnertime hit—they're chewy, they're delicious, and they're a perfect side to pair with any comforting meal. Now, you can have a vegan and gluten-free version of the dinnertime classic, with Jennifer Bigler's 101 Incredible Gluten-Free Recipes, and they need only five ingredients (!!!).

Just be sure that your popover pan is hot to start and do not open the oven before the 20 minutes are up, or else the popovers will deflate. If you don't have a popover pan, feel free to use a regular ol' muffin pan—your popovers won't "pop" as much, but you'll get that same chewy texture.

Vegan & Gluten-Free Popovers

Makes 6 popovers

Ingredients:

  • 3 large eggs
  • 1 cup all-purpose flour blend (to make this blend, mix 4 cups brown rice flour, 1 cup tapioca starch, and 1 cup potato starch)
  • Pinch of salt
  • ½ cup (120 mL) coconut milk
  • 1 Tbsp. (15 mL) melted vegan butter or ghee

Method:

  1. Preheat the oven to 425°F (220°C).
  2. Place the empty popover pan in the oven and allow it to heat up, about 5 minutes.
  3. In a blender, combine the eggs, flour blend, salt, and coconut milk.
  4. Blend for 45 seconds.
  5. Remove the popover pan from the oven.
  6. Pour the melted butter evenly into each popover cavity, then pour the batter evenly into each cavity.
  7. Bake for 20 minutes. Do not open the oven until the 20 minutes are over.
  8. Remove from the oven and allow the popovers to rest for at least 15 minutes before trying to remove them from the pan.
Reprinted with permission from 101 Incredible Gluten-Free Recipes by Jennifer Bigler, Page Street Publishing Co. © 2020. Photo credit: Jennifer Bigler.

