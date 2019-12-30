For the next 30 days, you'll be eating meat, seafood, and eggs; lots of vegetables and fruit; natural, healthy fats; and fresh herbs and spices. Oh yeah, and on this program there are no slips, cheats, or special occasions. Below are the program rules. (For a complete list of rules and more on results, please refer to the "Whole30 Food List: What You Can Eat & What To Avoid For Results.")

The "no cheat" thing isn't me playing the tough guy or turning the Whole30 into hazing. It's grounded in the science of an elimination diet, during which you have to completely eliminate suspected triggers to accurately evaluate them. (Otherwise, how will you know if life could be better without them?) Plus, the Whole30 is about keeping your promise to yourself. You committed to 30 days of evaluating your health, habits, and relationship with food, and I want you to honor that commitment.