The Sneaky Foods That May Be Causing Inflammation & Weight Gain

Start by adding in a few anti-inflammatory foods and removing a few of the inflammatory foods each week until your pantry and fridge are full of clean, whole foods. Use the below as guides on which foods to enjoy—and which to avoid—as you incorporate more anti-inflammatory foods into your diet. If this seems overwhelming, plans such as the NutriBullet LEAN eliminates foods which many people find inflammatory while focusing on the right balance of food: low-sugar fruits, vegetables, healthy fats, and lean proteins.