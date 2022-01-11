This Green Smoothie Has 3 Ingredients Hand Picked To Support Your Immune System

If you're someone who enjoys a morning green smoothie, maybe you have a go-to that you make regularly (like mbg's executive editor) or maybe you're someone who likes to switch it up.

Whichever category you fall into, we encourage you to consider functional nutrition standards, to help fuel your body with foods to support overall health. One strategy that falls under that umbrella is taking cues from seasonal produce for meals, including smoothies.

This green smoothie does just that: It uses two fresh seasonal ingredients to help support your immune system, which is something we're all prioritizing right now.