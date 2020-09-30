mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Functional Food
Apple Cider Vinegar For Heartburn: Does It Work Or Make It Worse?
|
Medically Reviewed Apple Cider Vinegar For Heartburn: Does It Work Or Make It Worse?

Apple Cider Vinegar For Heartburn: Does It Work Or Make It Worse?

Abby Moore
mbg Editorial Assistant By Abby Moore
mbg Editorial Assistant
Abby Moore is an Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She earned a B.A. in Journalism from The University of Texas at Austin and has previously written for Tribeza magazine.
Marvin Singh, M.D.
Medical review by Marvin Singh, M.D.
Integrative Gastroenterologist
Dr. Marvin Singh is an Integrative Gastroenterologist in San Diego, California. He is trained and board certified in Internal Medicine and Gastroenterology/Hepatology.
apple cider vinegar for heartburn

Image by Gillian Vann / Stocksy

September 30, 2020 — 0:03 AM

Apple cider vinegar (ACV) plays a versatile role in many people’s wellness routines. It's a popular tool for relieving foot odor, easing dandruff, and balancing the skin’s pH, just to name a few uses.

And, while it may seem counterintuitive, some suggest apple cider vinegar may also help soothe heartburn symptoms. If so, that's great news to the 60 million Americans who experience the gastrointestinal issue (GI) at least once a month.

However, if you’re skeptical about this tactic, you’re not alone. Putting more acid into the body when you’re suffering from reflux and heartburn can seem counterproductive (and potentially painful). We’re here to get to the bottom of this supposed natural remedy. 

Can ACV help prevent heartburn?

For a little refresher, heartburn occurs when acid from the stomach makes its way back into the esophagus. “Normally when you swallow, a band of muscle around the bottom of your esophagus called your sphincter temporarily opens to allow flow into your stomach,” naturopathic doctor Jaime Schehr N.D., R.D, says. “If the sphincter loosens or weakens, the stomach acid can flow back up into your esophagus causing a burning feeling.” In some cases, it can occur when people don’t have enough acid in the stomach

As for apple cider vinegar as a remedy, "the use of ACV to prevent heartburn depends on what the source of the heartburn is,” functional medicine doctor, Elroy Vojdani, M.D., IFMCP, says.

For example, if someone is overproducing gastric acid and has a weak esophageal sphincter, it’s likely that the acid will make its way into the throat. “So, if you introduce more acid into that environment, as comes from ACV, the heartburn is going to get worse,” Vojdani says. 

However, for the people who don’t produce enough stomach acid, “food will get into the stomach but won't be fully broken down,” doctor of clinical nutrition Brooke Scheller, DCN, M.S., CNS, writes for mbg. “This causes fermentation and gas production that feels like too much acid but is actually due to not having enough.”  

If someone has determined, with the help of a GI doctor, their heartburn is definitely caused by too little acid, the acids in ACV could be helpful. In fact, one thesis study found “Although not statistically significant, ingestion of organic vinegar appeared to alleviate heartburn symptoms for some individuals, however, the effect seemed to last only for the first 60 to 75 minutes.” 

Advertisement

Why does it (maybe) work?

Apple cider vinegar with the “mother” (aka the buildup of yeast and sugars) contains acetic acid, malic acid, pectin, and enzymes. Because of the acid, Vojdani says it can help break up and digest food in the stomach, helping it empty into the small intestine, preventing backup, and, therefore, preventing heartburn. Just be sure to dilute with water, as ACV is too acidic to drink on its own. 

Plus, the probiotic benefits of ACV may help balance bacteria in the gut microbiome, improving digestion and indirectly reducing heartburn, Vojdani explains. 

That said, “this theory generally applies to people who have mild reflux or to little acid production,” Schehr explains. “However, for most with severe or persistent gastritis or inflammation, ACV could make heartburn worse.”  

If it doesn't work, there are other ACV benefits to consider.

1. Good for the gut. 

"Technically apple cider vinegar is not a probiotic," integrative gastroenterologist Marvin Singh, M.D., previously told mbg, "but it should be considered a probiotic food." Because it undergoes a fermentation process, ACV contains good bacterias that can help balance dysbiosis in the gut and support healthy digestion. 

Advertisement

2. May help manage blood sugar.

Ever noticed how after you eat a carb- or sugar-heavy meal, you have a midday energy crash? That may be caused by a spike in blood sugar while eating, and a subsequent crash later on. Well, ACV may be able to help stabilize those levels.

A study published in the Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, found people who supplemented with ACV after eating a high glycemic meal had lower post-meal blood sugar levels than those who didn’t. 

3. Could curb appetite. 

There’s no direct evidence that apple cider vinegar detoxes can lead to weight loss. However, research shows acetic acid in “the mother” can increase feelings of fullness, which curbs appetite, and may indirectly help manage weight. 

Advertisement

Bottom line

There’s a chance ACV could help decrease your heart burn, depending on the cause. As long as you’re not over-producing stomach acid, there’s no real risk to trying out the potential benefits of the vinegar. If you have too much acid in the stomach, it’s best to avoid ACV. Instead, Vojdani recommends other natural remedies, like marshmallow root extract, mastic gum, and probiotics. You may also want to avoid or moderate intake of acidic, spicy, or sugary foods, as well as alcohol and coffee.

Always remember, however, that new onset or ongoing symptoms of acid reflux, especially at an older age, should prompt an evaluation by a gastroenterologist as you might need an endoscopy; so, please consult with your physician.

Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.

Advertisement
Abby Moore
Abby Moore mbg Editorial Assistant
Abby Moore is an Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She earned a B.A. in Journalism from The University of Texas at Austin and has previously written for Tribeza magazine. She has...

More On This Topic

Recipes

Stop Roasting Your Pumpkin Seeds & Try This Scrumptious Recipe Instead

Eliza Sullivan
Stop Roasting Your Pumpkin Seeds & Try This Scrumptious Recipe Instead
Food Trends

Happy National Coffee Day: Here's What We've Learned About Coffee In 2020

Eliza Sullivan
Happy National Coffee Day: Here's What We've Learned About Coffee In 2020
$79.99

The Elimination Diet

With Will Cole, D.C., IFMCP
The Elimination Diet
Routines

5 Juicy Stretches To Promote Better Mobility & Prevent Injury

Danielle Gray
5 Juicy Stretches To Promote Better Mobility & Prevent Injury
Sex

13 Reasons A Married Woman May Not Be Interested In Sex With Her Spouse

Kelly Gonsalves
13 Reasons A Married Woman May Not Be Interested In Sex With Her Spouse
Beauty

From Tangles To Styling, We Found The 11 Best Brushes For All Hair Types

Alexandra Engler
From Tangles To Styling, We Found The 11 Best Brushes For All Hair Types
More Food

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Integrative Health

Try This Nutritional Psychiatrist's Soup Recipe To Beat Brain Fog

Uma Naidoo, M.D.
Try This Nutritional Psychiatrist's Soup Recipe To Beat Brain Fog
Home

This Low Maintenance Plant Still Has Needs: Here’s How To Keep It Happy

Carly Quellman
This Low Maintenance Plant Still Has Needs: Here’s How To Keep It Happy
Love

8 Real Reasons Women Cheat, From Sexual Urges To Self-Esteem Issues

Sarah Regan
8 Real Reasons Women Cheat, From Sexual Urges To Self-Esteem Issues
Beauty

Let's Get To The Bottom Of It: Derms Offer 9 Cheeky Tips To Clear Butt Acne

Jamie Schneider
Let's Get To The Bottom Of It: Derms Offer 9 Cheeky Tips To Clear Butt Acne
Parenting

4 Subtle Signs Your Child May Be Struggling With Their Mental Health

Annette Nunez, M.S., Ph.D.
4 Subtle Signs Your Child May Be Struggling With Their Mental Health
Sex

How Important Is Sex For Women Over 40? Study Reveals The Answer

Abby Moore
How Important Is Sex For Women Over 40? Study Reveals The Answer
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/apple-cider-vinegar-for-heartburn

Your article and new folder have been saved!