Beans are excellent sources of complex carbohydrates and contain both soluble and insoluble fiber. For instance, just ½ cup of red kidney beans has 8 grams of fiber! We already know that dietary fiber is a good thing, and we also probably know that high fiber foods can cause uncomfortable bloating and gas. Let's take a closer look.

Beans are particularly high in oligosaccharides, which are a type of short-chain carbohydrate, in this case from the raffinose family. These oligosaccharides make it to the colon partially undigested because we lack the alpha-galactosidase enzyme, which is required to break them down. The oligosaccharides act as prebiotics and are fermented by our gut bacteria. Remember, this is a good thing! Prebiotics are the food sources for our gut bacteria, and we want to keep our gut bacteria properly fed. Short-chain fatty acids and gases are by-products of this fermentation, which cause the bloating many of us are familiar with.

Not everyone experiences gas and bloating from beans! Those of us who eat high-fiber diets at baseline are less likely to experience these gastrointestinal symptoms. But for those of us who have trouble with beans, there are some tricks to help! Soaking your beans, removing the water, and cooking in fresh water can reduce gas-causing factors. Taking an over-the-counter alpha-galactosidase enzyme can also help. A good way to ease into beans is to build up a tolerance by consuming a small amount over a period of time, then slowly increase your portion.