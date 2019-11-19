If you’re one of the millions who suffer from gout, you know the pain. A form of arthritis, gout is characterized by sudden bouts of pain, swelling, redness, and tenderness in the joints. Often, gout affects the joint at the base of the big toe, but it can affect any joint in the body. Symptoms can be intermittent, but flare-ups of the condition can come on suddenly and unexpectedly, and pain can last for hours or even weeks post-flare-up.

Gout can affect anyone, although it is more common with age and among men (sorry, guys!), postmenopausal women, and people with type 2 diabetes, obesity, high cholesterol, high blood pressure, and atherosclerosis—meaning that dietary and lifestyle habits are at least partially to blame. In fact, it's well-known that some very common foods containing high levels of compounds called purines contribute directly to gout flare-ups.

The good-ish news: While you can't control all of your risk factors, you can control your diet. If you have gout, avoiding purines is definitely in your best interest, along with loading up on foods that help reduce pain and inflammation.

Here, learn everything you need to know about managing gout with a nutritional approach, including what high-purine foods to remove from your diet.