5 Foods That Cause Belly Bloat + What To Eat Instead

When you are bloated and have stomachaches, abdominal pain, and/or diarrhea, the insides of your intestines are irritated and, quite frankly, pissed off at you. Specifically, the villi, or tiny hairs that line your intestinal walls, get inflamed. Because your small intestine is about 20 feet long, and your large intestine is about 5 feet long, one microscopic inflammation can become one giant abdominal bloat.

The key to nourishing your stomach in the right way is actually simple: You have to avoid foods that your system biochemically protests. Each of us is slightly different, but there are many foods that can lead to belly bloat for almost all of us. Just eliminating these can make a big difference in how your stomach looks and feels. Here are the foods to avoid: