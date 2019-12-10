This Entrepreneur Was Going Blind — But Reversed It Through Nutrition

We know lifestyle changes such as better nutrition, more movement, and less stress can make a big difference in our health. No one knows this better than Jason Karp, the chairman and co-founder of Hu Kitchen and founder and CEO of HumanCo who reversed what was deemed an incurable condition through nutrition. He joined me on the mbg podcast to talk about his transformative health journey and share what we can do today for better health. At the age of 23, Jason started having double vision, brain fog, and hair loss, and an ophthalmologist told him he would likely go blind from what was diagnosed as a degenerative corneal disease.

From there, he went to another doctor (that he credits with saving his life) who tested his blood and found his cortisol levels were some of the highest he'd ever seen. He told Jason he wouldn't live to the age of 40 unless he changed what he was doing.

After an elimination diet for three months in which he gave up packaged food, caffeine, and alcohol, paired with more exercise, much to the doctor's surprise, his degenerative eye disease had reversed.

While Jason is much healthier today, he still struggles with autoimmune issues and discovered he's sensitive to stress and doesn't detoxify environmental toxins and chemicals in products well: "I find stress to be much more potent of an inflammatory agent than anything else, including sleep and food." Here are four of the ways Jason supports his mind and body and recommends to anyone struggling with health conditions or hoping to boost their health: