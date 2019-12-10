mindbodygreen

Dismiss
Integrative Health
|
Medically Reviewed

This Entrepreneur Was Going Blind — But Reversed It Through Nutrition

Jason Wachob
mbg Founder & Co-CEO By Jason Wachob
mbg Founder & Co-CEO

Jason Wachob is the Founder and Co-CEO of mindbodygreen and the author of Wellth.
Marvin Singh, M.D.
Medical review by Marvin Singh, M.D.
Integrative Gastroenterologist
Dr. Marvin Singh is an Integrative Gastroenterologist in San Diego, California. He is trained and board certified in Internal Medicine and Gastroenterology/Hepatology.
Jason Karp on the mindbodygreen Podcast

Image by mbg Creative

Last updated on December 10, 2019
Love this? Want more? Stay up to date with the podcast by signing up for our newsletter. —The Editors

We know lifestyle changes such as better nutrition, more movement, and less stress can make a big difference in our health. No one knows this better than Jason Karp, the chairman and co-founder of Hu Kitchen and founder and CEO of HumanCo who reversed what was deemed an incurable condition through nutrition. He joined me on the mbg podcast to talk about his transformative health journey and share what we can do today for better health. At the age of 23, Jason started having double vision, brain fog, and hair loss, and an ophthalmologist told him he would likely go blind from what was diagnosed as a degenerative corneal disease.

From there, he went to another doctor (that he credits with saving his life) who tested his blood and found his cortisol levels were some of the highest he'd ever seen. He told Jason he wouldn't live to the age of 40 unless he changed what he was doing.

After an elimination diet for three months in which he gave up packaged food, caffeine, and alcohol, paired with more exercise, much to the doctor's surprise, his degenerative eye disease had reversed.

While Jason is much healthier today, he still struggles with autoimmune issues and discovered he's sensitive to stress and doesn't detoxify environmental toxins and chemicals in products well: "I find stress to be much more potent of an inflammatory agent than anything else, including sleep and food." Here are four of the ways Jason supports his mind and body and recommends to anyone struggling with health conditions or hoping to boost their health:

1. Start exercising.

While it may seem straightforward, Jason noticed how detrimental lack of exercise could be to his health once he stopped exercising after college. He had been an athlete in college, and once he started working, he stopped exercising altogether. After hitting rock bottom in terms of his health, he began incorporating exercise back into his routine and saw dramatic improvements in his health outcomes.

Article continues below

2. Get enough sleep.

Out of college, Jason was working a demanding job and living an unhealthy lifestyle, staying up late and relying on caffeine to stay awake. He believed lack of sleep contributed significantly to the negative toll on his body and mind. Over three months, he started consistently trying to sleep more than seven hours a night and noticed improvements in his health.

3. Practice breathing techniques.

Before he knew about formal meditation practices, he taught himself breathing exercises to bring down his cortisol levels. About six or seven years ago, he started formally meditating doing transcendental meditation and other breathwork practices and noticed it helped him come into a present state of awareness, which he says has been significant in managing his stress.

Article continues below

4. Build supportive relationships.

"I think community and having loving relationships around you is probably one of the single most important things you can do to keep stress at bay," he said. Jason talked about his incredible relationship with his wife and kids and the incredible support system he has around him. He also pointed out the difference in happiness between people in the U.S. and in France and believes it may have to do with their focus on family and relationships as opposed to productivity and money.

Eating more or less a paleo diet while avoiding food additives and refined sugar, reducing stress, and exercising have made all the difference for Jason. While it's always an ongoing process, he credits much of his health today to these changes and urges others to give them a try.

Enjoy this episode! Don't forget to subscribe to our podcast on iTunes, Google Play, or Stitcher, and sign up for our podcast newsletter!

And are you ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.

Jason Wachob
Jason Wachob mbg Founder & Co-CEO
Jason Wachob is the Founder and Co-CEO of mindbodygreen and the author of Wellth. He has been featured in the New York Times, Entrepreneur, Fast Company, and Vogue, and has a B.A. in...

More On This Topic

Mental Health

New Research Finds This One Emotion Drives Addictive Behavior The Most

Sarah Regan
New Research Finds This One Emotion Drives Addictive Behavior The Most
Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
$49.99

The Ultimate Stress Management Guide

With Dr. Robin Berzin
The Ultimate Stress Management Guide
Change-Makers

Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment

Eliza Sullivan
Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment
Nature

Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious

Eliza Sullivan
Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious
Recipes

These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)

Lindsey Grimes Freedman
These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)
More Health

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Routines

Yogi On A Budget? Here Are 5 Props You Already Have In Your Home

Sarah Regan
Yogi On A Budget? Here Are 5 Props You Already Have In Your Home
Functional Food

Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan

Sarah Regan
Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan
Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/this-entrepreneur-was-going-blindbut-reversed-it-through-nutrition

Your article and new folder have been saved!