The wrong pair of socks can mean disaster for your run: I'm talking slipping down your ankle, rubbing all the wrong spots (hello, blisters), or pooling with sweat. The best running socks, however, will allow you to forget they're even there—a comfy, silent supporter through every stride. Fortunately, sock companies are making innovative pairs with runners' every need in mind, from breathability to cushion.

What are the best running socks, you ask? As mbg's fitness editor and a dedicated runner, I've rounded up some top-notch socks to add to your drawer, stat.