The Best Workout Shorts For Yoga, Running & More

Kristine Thomason
mbg Senior Health Editor By Kristine Thomason
mbg Senior Health Editor
Kristine Thomason is the senior health editor at mindbodygreen.
workout shorts

Image by Megan Doty

June 13, 2020 — 11:03 AM
June 13, 2020 — 11:03 AM

Whether you're a fan of outdoor runs, summertime hikes, or hot yoga, one thing is certain: A solid pair of workout shorts is essential.

To help you choose the best pair of athletic shorts for any indoor or outdoor endeavors, I've rounded up some top picks for 2020. If you're looking for something breezy, sweat-wicking, and ultra-comfortable to add to your fitness wardrobe, we've got you covered.

Nike Tempo Shorts

The classic workout short now features 75% recycled polyester. Along with the sustainable fabric upgrade, these lightweight shorts will keep you cool and dry all workout long.


Tempo Shorts, nike.com ($35)

Nike shorts
Nike

Lululemon Fast and Free Short

Constructed from the same silky-smooth material as their Fast and Free running leggings, these Lululemon bike shorts are perfect for an outdoor run or hot yoga class. Depending on your preference, they come in 6-inch and 10-inch length options.


Fast and Free Short, lululemon.com ($68)

Lululemon shorts
Lululemon / Lululemon

Athleta Trekkie North Short

Heading out for a hike? Gear up with these abrasion-resistant workout shorts that feature UPF 50+ fabric. They're also designed to wick sweat and dry quickly, so you'll be ready for any conditions.


Trekkie North Short, athleta.com ($59)

Athleta shorts
Athleta

Aerie Running Short

Ideal for outdoor workouts, these breezy shorts feature lightweight nylon fabric. They're also unlined, so they pair well with your go-to bike shorts for extra coverage.


Running Short, aerie.com ($34)

Aerie shorts
Aerie

Under Armour UA Fly-By Shorts

Perfect for warm-weather running, these lightweight shorts feature strategic ventilation, pockets for your keys and snacks, plus reflective details.


UA Fly-By Shorts, underarmour.com ($24)

Under Armour shorts
Under Armour

CALIA Anywhere Printed Petal Hem Shorts

These breezy shorts are perfect for any active endeavor. They're made with antimicrobial fabric and a comfortable waistband that includes a spacious pocket for your phone or keys.


Anywhere Printed Petal Hem Shorts, caliastudio.com ($40)

Calia shorts
Calia

Eleven by Venus Williams Smooth Shortie

These high-waisted shorts comfortably mold to your body to help support any workout. Plus, they're completely seamless, so no need to stress about chaffing.


Smooth Shortie, elevenbyvenuswilliams.com ($39)

Eleven shorts
Eleven

Janji 3" AFO Middle Short

These airy shorts feature a four-way stretch fabric made with 88% recycled polyester. And the gorgeous print was drawn by Raxenne Maniquiz, inspired by nature found in her home country, the Philippines.


AFO Middle Short, janji.com ($60)

Janji shorts
Janji

Pru Apparel Nia Shorts

These beautiful, supportive shorts are designed to be "squat-proof," meaning you don't need to worry about see-through fabric during your workout.


Nia Shorts, pruapparel.com ($40)

Pru shorts
Pru

Brooks Chaser 5" Short

These soft yet durable shorts are built to withstand all your rigorous miles. With fabric that's designed to feel great on your skin, without clinging, it minimizes any chances of irritation or chafing.


Chaser 5" Short, brooksrunning.com ($48)

Brooks shorts
Brooks

Beyond Yoga Spacedye Biker Short

Made with their signature Spacedye fabric, you'll never want to take these ultrasoft shorts off. They come in high-rise or mid-rise and are perfect for yoga, biking, or any active adventure.


Spacedye Biker Short, beyondyoga.com ($68)

Beyond Yoga shorts
Beyond Yoga

