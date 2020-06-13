The Best Workout Shorts For Yoga, Running & More
Whether you're a fan of outdoor runs, summertime hikes, or hot yoga, one thing is certain: A solid pair of workout shorts is essential.
To help you choose the best pair of athletic shorts for any indoor or outdoor endeavors, I've rounded up some top picks for 2020. If you're looking for something breezy, sweat-wicking, and ultra-comfortable to add to your fitness wardrobe, we've got you covered.
Nike Tempo Shorts
The classic workout short now features 75% recycled polyester. Along with the sustainable fabric upgrade, these lightweight shorts will keep you cool and dry all workout long.
Tempo Shorts, nike.com ($35)
Lululemon Fast and Free Short
Constructed from the same silky-smooth material as their Fast and Free running leggings, these Lululemon bike shorts are perfect for an outdoor run or hot yoga class. Depending on your preference, they come in 6-inch and 10-inch length options.
Fast and Free Short, lululemon.com ($68)
Athleta Trekkie North Short
Heading out for a hike? Gear up with these abrasion-resistant workout shorts that feature UPF 50+ fabric. They're also designed to wick sweat and dry quickly, so you'll be ready for any conditions.
Trekkie North Short, athleta.com ($59)
Aerie Running Short
Ideal for outdoor workouts, these breezy shorts feature lightweight nylon fabric. They're also unlined, so they pair well with your go-to bike shorts for extra coverage.
Running Short, aerie.com ($34)
Under Armour UA Fly-By Shorts
Perfect for warm-weather running, these lightweight shorts feature strategic ventilation, pockets for your keys and snacks, plus reflective details.
UA Fly-By Shorts, underarmour.com ($24)
CALIA Anywhere Printed Petal Hem Shorts
These breezy shorts are perfect for any active endeavor. They're made with antimicrobial fabric and a comfortable waistband that includes a spacious pocket for your phone or keys.
Anywhere Printed Petal Hem Shorts, caliastudio.com ($40)
Eleven by Venus Williams Smooth Shortie
These high-waisted shorts comfortably mold to your body to help support any workout. Plus, they're completely seamless, so no need to stress about chaffing.
Smooth Shortie, elevenbyvenuswilliams.com ($39)
Janji 3" AFO Middle Short
These airy shorts feature a four-way stretch fabric made with 88% recycled polyester. And the gorgeous print was drawn by Raxenne Maniquiz, inspired by nature found in her home country, the Philippines.
AFO Middle Short, janji.com ($60)
Pru Apparel Nia Shorts
These beautiful, supportive shorts are designed to be "squat-proof," meaning you don't need to worry about see-through fabric during your workout.
Nia Shorts, pruapparel.com ($40)
Brooks Chaser 5" Short
These soft yet durable shorts are built to withstand all your rigorous miles. With fabric that's designed to feel great on your skin, without clinging, it minimizes any chances of irritation or chafing.
Chaser 5" Short, brooksrunning.com ($48)
Beyond Yoga Spacedye Biker Short
Made with their signature Spacedye fabric, you'll never want to take these ultrasoft shorts off. They come in high-rise or mid-rise and are perfect for yoga, biking, or any active adventure.
Spacedye Biker Short, beyondyoga.com ($68)
