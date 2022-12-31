By tailoring your gym flooring to your preferred type of workout, you can ensure that everything—your home and body included—has the protection it needs.

"Proper flooring takes proper care of your body," explains Paul Fischer, a certified personal trainer and owner of Framework Personal Training. A supportive, grippy surface will offer shock absorption and cushion your joints while also minimizing the risk of slipping and falling, no matter how sweaty you get.

Dropping a little money on a dedicated gym floor also protects your home, says Felicia Rish, senior commercial interior designer at Architects in Partnership. "If you drop a 20-pound kettlebell on hard surfaced flooring, you'll probably have a new ding in your wood flooring or a chunk missing from your concrete floor," Rish explains.

There's also a psychological component to a good gym floor. "Your environment contributes to your success," says Fischer. "A room that is set up for intentional exercise is another tool for goal setting. Just like studying in a quiet room, a proper gym creates positive habits."

If you're side-eyeing your carpet right this minute, keep in mind that many types of flooring can support a solid workout. "It's perfectly safe to work out on existing home surfaces like laminate and carpet, though these can provide less grip than traditional rubber flooring," explains Kerri Husk, sports therapist and owner of Huskie Sports Therapy & Performance. But if your current floor has no give (think tile and polished or bare concrete), certain workouts will require the addition of a good fitness mat at the very least.