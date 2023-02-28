The 10 Best Cardio Machines + How To Use Them, From Personal Trainers
Love it or hate it, cardio is key for a balanced approach to fitness. And from the treadmill to the elliptical, the rower to the stationary bike, there are plenty of machines that can help you get into zone 2 training and beyond for the sake of your mental health, cardiovascular system, and overall well-being.
But if you'd rather be poked in the eye than trapped on a bike or climbing to nowhere on a stair stepper, good news—there really is a cardio machine for us all. We spoke with four certified personal trainers to narrow down the 10 best cardio machines of 2023, with sample workouts for a sweaty good time.
The best cardio machines of 2023:
The best cardio machines of 2023:
How we picked:
Some cardio equipment is designed with smaller spaces in mind, so we included options that will work in dedicated home gyms or behind the sofa (if that's what you're working with).
We kept our trainers' insights and advice in mind as we made our recommendations. We also did a deep dive into customer reviews for every machine on this list to get a sense of what real people think.
We looked for equipment that's easy to use so you aren't hung up on whether you're doing it right. We also prioritized equipment that includes options like pre-assembly.
Since space can come at a premium in home gyms, we included a few options that give you fitness flexibility so you get more bang for your buck.
Our picks for the best cardio machines of 2023:
Best for home: NordicTrack Commercial 2450 Treadmill
Pros
- Folding design
- Tilting touchscreen
- Integrated fan
- Quiet
Cons
- High price point
- Bluetooth pairing can be tricky
A good treadmill can be surprisingly versatile, and the Commercial 2450 has all the bells and whistles to make it worth the investment. The 22-inch touchscreen pivots, the running belt is nicely cushioned to accommodate all-out sprints, and you can tackle hills with a 12% incline and a 3% decline. Your purchase also gets you a 30-day trial of iFIT, an interactive personal training platform that automatically adjusts your speed and incline as you train.
Who should try it: Beginner to advanced runners, fans of hills
Who should skip it: Shoppers on a budget
Sample cardio workout for this machine: The 12-3-30 workout
Best low impact: Schwinn IC4 Indoor Cycling Bike
Pros
- Smooth ride
- Quiet magnetic resistance
- Included set of dumbbells
Cons
- No integrated screen for companion apps
“Spin bikes are a fun way to get in an effective low-impact cardio workout while strengthening all the major muscle groups of your legs,” says Tom Holland, MS, CSCS, CISSN, and Bowflex fitness advisor.
And the IC4 from Schwinn has everything you’d want in an indoor cycling bike. The ride is smooth and quiet, with 100 levels of magnetic resistance, dual-sided pedals, four-way adjustable handlebars, and a set of three-pound dumbbells with cradles front and center. “The weights allow you to incorporate upper-body strengthening while you ride at a lower resistance,” says Holland.
The LCD metric console, which has a USB port, tracks stats like time, distance, resistance, speed, pulse, and calories burned. A Bluetooth armband is included to track your heart rate. Plus, the bike has a media/device holder if you want to jump into a digital spin class.
Who should try it: Anyone new to indoor cycling, people with joint issues, those who aren’t interested in spinning apps
Who should skip it: Those who want an integrated screen
Sample cardio workout for this machine (from Holland):
∙ 5-minute easy warm up (3-4 intensity)
∙ 1-minute seated hill (6-7 intensity)
∙ 1-minute easy spin (3-4 intensity)
Repeat 5 times
∙ 2 minutes easy spin (3-4 intensity)
∙ 1-minute standing hill (6-7 intensity)
∙ 1-minute easy spin seated (3-4 intensity)
Repeat 5 times
∙ 3-minute easy cool down (3-4 intensity)
Advertisement
Best rowing machine: Aviron Impact Series Rower
Pros
- Folding design
- Air and magnetic resistance
- Rotating handlebar
- 22” integrated console with streaming capability
Cons
- No live classes
- Only relatively compact
- Membership adds a monthly fee
A rowing machine is a great addition to any home gym. “The rower uses a large number of muscles in the body (quads, glutes, hamstrings, back muscles, deltoids, core, etc.), and it also incorporates a strong pulling motion, which can be hard to find in the cardio room,” says Tatyana Johnston, CPT and sports performance lead at OMORPHO.
But the Impact rower from Aviron doesn’t stop there. The lightweight machine has a patented design that makes it easy to fold up and roll away, unlimited profiles with a monthly membership, and dual air and magnetic resistance to mimic the feel of open-water rowing with the benefit of strong, smooth torque. It’s also quieter than other rowers, with a high frame height that makes it easy to get on and off.
But the best part may be the game-inspired content on the 22” monitor, which is designed to keep you feeling challenged and motivated. If you don’t want to keep your membership, the rower is still functional with a good range of features.
Who should try it: People with joint issues, those looking for engaging content
Who should skip it: Those with limited space, those who prefer instructor-led workouts
Best for glutes: Versa Climber H/HP
Pros
- No speed restrictions
- Versatile for upper and lower body work
Cons
- Expensive
- Many features only available as an upgrade
If you’re searching for an alternative to the standard treadmill/elliptical/rower options, a vertical climber is worth a closer look. These machines engage all the major muscle groups by simulating fast-paced rock climbing. Plus, the push/pull action in the upper and lower body makes for a killer full-body workout that burns calories faster than other cardio machines.
This pick from VersaClimber has adjustable pedals and grips, with a sturdy steel frame that means it can double as a stair stepper to target the glutes, quads, and hamstrings. The bare-bones console has four modes and tracks time, feet, and distance per minute, step height and stroke length, and calories burned, but that’s really all you need.
Who should try it: People looking to combine strength and cardio, those with joint issues
Who should skip it: Shoppers on a budget, those with lower ceiling heights
Advertisement
Best compact: Ergatta Rower
Pros
- Water flywheel
- Unlimited profiles
- Compact upright size for tight spaces
- Gaming-based content
Cons
- Expensive
- Footrest adjustment is a little finicky
- No live classes
- Membership adds a monthly fee
With its cherry wood frame, sleek touchscreen, and water flywheel, the Ergatta gets top marks for aesthetics. It’s the kind of exercise equipment that you don’t mind parking in your living room. When it’s stored in its upright position–which gives it a footprint of just 23 inches by 22.5 inches (about the size of a barstool)—it has an almost mid-century—modern art installation vibe.
As for function, this is a well-built machine with the smooth drag of water resistance, which makes it feel (and sound!) like you’re really out on the water.
Ergatta content is game-based, with thousands of live and on-demand workouts, plus options for open rowing, which make it an excellent pick for anyone who thrives on competition. Another bonus–every workout is calibrated to your fitness level, so you’re always being challenged.
After trying the machine out for myself, I can confidently say that this thing is gorgeous—whether it’s fully extended or upright. And the workout is next level. I’m no gamer, but I am competitive, so I find myself working harder than I otherwise might—alone, at home—just because I want to win! Rowing is a killer head-to-toe workout, so this is a great option if you’re short on space and you’re all about workout efficiency.
Who should try it: People with joint issues, those with small spaces, those who thrive on competition
Who should skip it: Anyone who prefers trainer-led workouts
Best elliptical: BowFlex Max Trainer M9
Pros
- Multi-grip handlebars
- Touchscreen
- 20 resistance levels
- One-year JRNY membership included in purchase
Cons
- Pricey
- Assembly is an extra cost
- JRNY membership required
The elliptical is a popular cardio option–low impact and easy on the joints, but guaranteed to work up a sweat. With 20 resistance levels and a year-long JRNY membership that gives you access to a library of workouts with your purchase, the Bowflex Max Trainer M9 is all about efficiency.
“The 14-minute interval workout is a great place to start HIIT, as you’re taken through a series of high-effort intervals and recovery periods,” says Holland. Plus, with the addition of upright handles, there’s an upper-body component too, so you have options for a full-body workout.
Who should try it: Fans of HIIT training
Who should skip it: Anyone who doesn’t want to pay for a monthly subscription
Sample cardio workout for this machine (from Holland):
∙ 5-minute easy warm-up (3-4 on an intensity scale of 1-10)
∙ 30 second sprint (8-9 intensity) followed by 30 seconds recovery (3-4 intensity)
Repeat 10 times
∙ 5-minute easy cool-down (3-4 intensity)
Advertisement
Best for beginners: FEIER Treadmill Star 100
Pros
- Easy to fold, move, and store
- 12% incline
- Integrated wireless charger
- Sleek console
Cons
- Assembly required
All of the trainers we consulted for this round-up recommended the treadmill as the best cardio machine for beginners. This one from FEIER covers the basics nicely, with a few impressive upgrades thrown in. Not only does it fold down to an ultra-slim profile that can fit under most beds, it has a 12% incline if you feel like tackling those hills and will accommodate sprints up to 11.2 miles per hour.
The expansive digital console tracks your time, distance, and calories burned, with an integrated heart rate monitor and wireless charger, plus Bluetooth connectivity. Beginners will love the 36 pre-set programs if they need help getting started.
Who should try it: Those with limited space, those who are new to treadmill workouts
Who should skip it: People with joint issues, those looking to incorporate resistance training with cardio
Best for weight loss: Forme Studio
Pros
- Versatile
- Some accessories included
- Clear display
- Two-way communication
- Wall-mounted
Cons
- Delivery and installation not included
- Arm weights are an upgrade
Yes, this is technically a workout mirror, not a cardio machine, but hear us out. The platform offers members over 700 classes, with more being added weekly, in over 40 modalities including cardio classes like dance, boxing, and HIIT. And as founding trainer Nina Moore puts it, “We love cardio workouts at Forme!”
The wide range of workouts is well-suited to anyone who tends to get bored on the treadmill or spin bike. Plus, you get all the benefits of a top-notch workout mirror–immersive sound and a 4K screen, elegant design, and the feel of an in-person fitness class from the comfort of your own home.
Who should try it: Those who like to change it up with different modalities, anyone who hates traditional steady-state cardio
Who should skip it: Shoppers on a tight budget
Sample HIIT cardio workout for this machine (from Moore):
2 sets @ 40 seconds each movement:
∙ Dumbbell Squat to Press
∙ Dumbbell Alternating Reverse Lunge
∙ Dumbbell Bent Over Rows
∙ Alternating Side Plank
2 sets -@30 seconds each movement:
∙ Dumbbell Goblet Alternating Lateral Lunge
∙ Dumbbell Split Stance Chop
∙ Tall Plank Dumbbell Transfer
Advertisement
Best to build muscle: FightCamp
Pros
- Beginner friendly
- Unlimited workouts
- Real-time stats
- Unlimited user profile
Cons
- High impact
FightCamp isn’t a traditional cardio machine, it’s true, but it brings all the benefits of a boxing or kickboxing workout to you. Just ask FightCamp trainer Jessica Evans.
“Many people think they need an expensive machine for cardio, but there’s nothing better than your own body,” Evans says. “You’ll burn more calories and get a good amount of resistance by hitting the bag, so you’re killing two birds with one stone.”
With the bag, a pair of gloves, and the punch trackers (pictured)—which count your pouches, track your progress, and put you in an optional compete mode with the entire FightCamp community—you have everything you need for a cardio and strength training workout in one.
Your monthly membership gives you access to unlimited workouts, including bag classes, strength, recovery, and core, making it a really well-rounded way to stay strong. And since striking a heavy bag is a form of resistance training, it’s a great way to build muscles from top to bottom. Plus, you’re burning more calories by moving around the bag instead of staying in a single plane, and you’re learning a solid skill set, points out Evans.
I personally tend to get bored really quickly on standard cardio equipment, and FightCamp is a brilliant workaround if you’re in the same boat. I’ve done bag classes several times a week for over a year now and while I quickly found my favorite class format and instructors (six rounds of kickboxing with Aaron!), I have yet to repeat a workout. I love the pace, intensity, instruction, and double whammy of the cardio burn and resistance—you definitely feel your muscles working, from head to toe.
Who should try it: Those looking for fast-paced, high-energy cardio and strength workouts in one
Who should skip it: Those with joint issues
Sample cardio workout for this machine (from Evans):
3-minute round with 30-second intervals
∙ Coast 1-2 (jabs and crosses)
∙ Power coast 3-4 (slow, hard hooks on the bag)
∙ Coast 5-6 (uppercuts)
∙ Coast 1-2
∙ Power coast 3-4
∙ Coast 5-6
Best for arms: AssaultBike Classic
Pros
- Adaptable resistance
- Good price point
- Easy assembly
Cons
- Seat isn’t very comfortable
- Accessories not included
- On the louder side
Air bikes use a fan instead of a standard front wheel to produce air resistance that increases the faster you pedal. Add in the arm handles, and you get a full-body workout that’s ideal for HIIT and building those biceps and triceps.
The AssaultBike Classic is a standout–a commercial grade option that you’ll love to hate. It comes with a range of pre-programmed or manual workouts, and you can track your time, distance, calories, watts, RPMs, and speed on the smart console. Turn it into a upper-body workout only by putting your feet up on the pegs and pushing and pulling as hard and fast as you can.
Who should try it: Anyone looking for a challenging strength/cardio workout, HIIT fans
Who should skip it: Those who prefer longer, steady-state cardio
Sample cardio workout for this machine:
∙ 10 sets of 30 seconds on at full speed and 30 seconds off
Advertisement
How to choose.
Clearly, there are plenty of cardio machines out there. But choosing the right machine doesn't have to be overwhelming. The key is tuning into what's right for you.
"You should make choices based on your goals, what you enjoy doing, and any injuries or contraindications that may affect your ability to use the machine consistently," says Moore. Identifying those will help you make a shortlist of potential machines worth considering.
From there, here's what Holland suggests keeping in mind:
- Size and space. It doesn't matter how much you love it if it doesn't fit the space you have designated.
- Who will be using it. Is it just for you, or will other members of the family be using it as well? Ideally, you want to buy a machine that will get the most use from the greatest number of people.
- Enjoyment. The No. 1 criterion for selecting a piece of cardio equipment is that it's something you enjoy. There are too many options to choose from to buy something that you don't get excited to use frequently.
- Price. You generally get what you pay for: Invest in a high-quality cardio machine that will last for many years to come.
FAQ
Which cardio machine is best for weight loss?
There are some variables, but according to Moore, the best kind of cardio machines for weight loss are low impact and low intensity. "I would recommend an elliptical or cross trainer because they are low impact, minimize the stress on joints, and also involve both upper- and lower-body movement with a high-calorie burn, making it a good choice for just about anyone," she says.
And to maximize fat loss, she suggests including interval training during your cardio session. "Try using a 2:1 work-to-recovery ratio for a few cycles. Kick up the high-intensity intervals for 60 seconds, followed by 30 seconds of lower-intensity movement."
What's the best cardio machine for legs?
Cardio machines like the elliptical, stationary bike, and treadmill strengthen and tone the major leg muscles, says Holland, but stair steppers are probably your best bet. "Stair steppers generally require greater activation of certain muscles of the lower body, including the glutes, as the movement requires you to raise your body weight with each step," he says.
What's the best cardio machine for beginners?
Cardio machines that mimic daily movement patterns like walking or stopping are generally the best options because they're intuitive to use, says Moore. That means a low learning curve.
"A treadmill is also extremely versatile and can be used for both walking and running, with varying degrees of incline creating multiple options for workloads as the user gets more experienced and proficient with their workouts," she says.
The takeaway.
Zeroing in on the right cardio machine takes a little thought, just because there are so many options. We've done a lot of the heavy lifting for you with these picks, but your final call should be based on your personal goals, budget, and space constraints. Thinking of upgrading your entire home gym in 2023? Check out a certified personal trainer's picks for the best home gym equipment.