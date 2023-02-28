With its cherry wood frame, sleek touchscreen, and water flywheel, the Ergatta gets top marks for aesthetics. It’s the kind of exercise equipment that you don’t mind parking in your living room. When it’s stored in its upright position–which gives it a footprint of just 23 inches by 22.5 inches (about the size of a barstool)—it has an almost mid-century—modern art installation vibe.

As for function, this is a well-built machine with the smooth drag of water resistance, which makes it feel (and sound!) like you’re really out on the water.

Ergatta content is game-based, with thousands of live and on-demand workouts, plus options for open rowing, which make it an excellent pick for anyone who thrives on competition. Another bonus–every workout is calibrated to your fitness level, so you’re always being challenged.

After trying the machine out for myself, I can confidently say that this thing is gorgeous—whether it’s fully extended or upright. And the workout is next level. I’m no gamer, but I am competitive, so I find myself working harder than I otherwise might—alone, at home—just because I want to win! Rowing is a killer head-to-toe workout, so this is a great option if you’re short on space and you’re all about workout efficiency.

Who should try it: People with joint issues, those with small spaces, those who thrive on competition

Who should skip it: Anyone who prefers trainer-led workouts