Need a break from the screen? CardioCast offers audio-only workouts led by certified instructors. Cyclists of all levels will appreciate the wide variety of music-driven, speed-based rides. The coaches go off your perceived level of exertion (how hard you feel you’re working) versus machine-specific power metrics, so you can use the platform with any stationary bike. If the bike you use has a console, you’ll be able to follow along with the instructor’s guided speed recommendations in revolutions per minute (RPM).

In addition to a huge library of cycling classes, CardioCast also offers guided rowing, running, walking, elliptical, yoga, and bodyweight strength sessions so you can mix it up a bit. Because it doesn’t connect to a power meter, the app does not track your workout performance—but you can sync it with Apple Health or Google Fit to store your workout data in one place. One additional consideration: there is no option to “favorite” specific classes or to replay the same session indefinitely (due to music licensing), so you’ll typically need to wait a bit before revisiting a class you enjoyed.

The CardioCast app has 4.8 out of 5 stars on the Apple App Store and Google Play. People love the down-to-earth instructors and wide variety of class offerings. “CardioCast allows me to go into the spin room and take an instructor-led class whenever I want! I love that it is audio only so I can put in my AirPods and choose an instructor and class length and spin to my heart’s content. They offer a variety of music styles and length of classes which update frequently so each time it’s a new class.”

Membership cost: $10 monthly