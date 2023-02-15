Cleat type: Your cycling shoes are no good to you if they don’t work with your bike! “You want to make sure that the shoe has the capability to fit with the pedals of the bike you're using,” says Tsiumis. “There are various types, but the common ones are SPD and LOOK Delta.” If you’re unsure what pedals you have, email or call customer service at the company you ordered your bike from. And, if you’re hoping to use your shoes at a gym, ask the front desk or your cycling instructor—they’ll be happy to help!

Ventilation: Indoor cycling is one of the sweatiest workouts you can do. Arndt suggests prioritizing shoes with mesh panels to help keep your feet cool, especially if you’re someone who sweats easily. However, if you’re hoping to wear your shoes outdoors, that extra breathability may wind up being a downside in cooler temperatures.

Function: Consider features like adjustable straps and how easy they are to move around in. “If you’ll be hopping on and off your bike, you might consider shoes that fit SPD or recessed cleats, as these will be easier to walk around in than Delta, which stand out from the shoe,” adds Arndt.

Budget & returns: There are a wide range of prices on our list, so it’s definitely possible to find a pair of affordable cycling shoes that meet your budget. And, as we’ve mentioned, cycling shoes tend to run small. Make sure you’re aware of the brands’ return and exchange policy before purchasing so you can swap sizes if need be.