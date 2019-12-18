Peloton Master Trainer Rebecca Kennedy's tips for fitting in fitness when you're on the go.
Senior Branded Content Editor By Krista Soriano
Senior Branded Content Editor
Krista Soriano is the Senior Branded Content Editor at mindbodygreen.
December 18, 2019
With the right daily routines, we can maintain our well-being whether we're at home or traveling the world. In this mbg classes video, movement expert and celebrity trainer Rebecca Kennedy teaches you her go-to moves that anchor her health and fitness whenever she's on the go. Her No. 1 rule for moving your body and feeling great is consistency—watch how she fits in fitness and keeps it up no matter where or how far she's traveling from home.