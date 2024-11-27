Advertisement
What All 12 Zodiac Signs Need To Know For This Month's New Moon
With Sagittarius season in full swing, the expansive energy of the holidays is definitely in the air. And in just a few days (December 1, 1:21 a.m. EST, to be exact), we have a new moon in Sagittarius to double down on those optimistic vibes.
New moons are all about planting seeds, new beginnings, and setting intentions, but depending on where this new moon lands in your birth chart, we all have something different to expect. Here's what all 12 signs need to know.
Note: Be sure to check your sun and rising signs.
Aries
Are you feeling the Sagittarius energy, Aries? You should be, as this new moon moves through your ninth house travel and expansion—the very house associated with Sag! According to astrology expert and author of Astrology SOS, Imani Quinn, you can use this new moon to focus on your dreams and possibilities for expansion.
"Don't limit yourself. Ask for what you want," she says, adding, "It might be time to get on a plane and go for that adventure—we know you're up for the task."
Taurus
This could feel like a metamorphic new moon for you, Taurus, as it makes its way into your eighth house of transformation and intimacy. "We know you like to be stubborn—and sometimes for good reason—but right now, it'll serve you well to step outside of your comfort zone and share with those closest to you," Quinn tells mindbodygreen.
Tap into your desires and feel them, allowing them to guide you, she suggests, adding, "Let those you're intimate with into your inner world. It'll open you up in ways you can't imagine."
Gemini
How are things on the relationship front, Gemini? As this new moon focuses on your seventh house of partnerships, Quinn says you could be feeling curious and adventurous when it comes to relationships right now. "Maybe it's time to create a dating profile, give that person a chance that's been trying to date you, or let in some excitement with your partner," she suggests.
It might be a good time to plan a trip together, for instance, or talk about your goals and inspirations, she adds. Just remember Mercury (your planetary ruler) is retrograde in Sag as well, so watch out for miscommunications.
Cancer
As this Sag new moon amplifies your sixth house of self care and routines, Cancer?, Quinn says it's time for you to hone in on your habits. You may be a creature of habit, she explains, but you have to change it up sometimes, especially when it comes to your routine.
"Be inspired to try new things and see how they open up your mind and perspective. Straying from the ordinary is what is going to give you new life," Quinn suggests, adding to simply try out a different coffee shop on the way to work, a new workout class, or even a new class and see what happens.
Leo
Feeling passionate, Leo? This new moon—in a fellow fire sign, Sag—is making its way into your fifth house of creative expression and drama. It's actually the very house your sign is associated with, so you should feel right at home.
"The fifth house is your domain, so take control of it," Quinn explains, adding that the world is your stage for expression and it will lead to new opportunities. "Let the Sag moon inspire you to try; it could lead to new passions, romantic sparks, all things that are very exciting for Leo," she adds.
Virgo
This new moon is encouraging you to set intentions around your home life, Virgo. As it cozies up in your fourth house of home and family, Quinn suggests asking yourself how your home life could use a revamp. "Maybe you need to redecorate, or you have new roomies moving in, or the fam needs to take a trip for the holidays," she says, for example.
All in all, this moon is encouraging you to allow for adventure. "Maybe even host a gathering of some kind in your home with like-minded people," Quinn suggests, adding that if your home has been stagnant, this new moon should help lighten things up.
Libra
This could be an especially social new moon for you, Libra, which you'd never take issue with! As it moves through your third house of communication, it's perfect timing for all the holiday happenings. To that end, Quinn adds, ask yourself if you're feeling courageous and sharing your thoughts with others.
Under these Sag moonbeams, let yourself think and spark new conversations that you wouldn't normally have. "It could lead to new perspectives and plans you wouldn't have had without bringing it up. Let your curiosity lead you," Quinn tells mindbodygreen.
Scorpio
Money on your mind, Scorpio? According to Quinn, with the new moon in your second house of possessions and material security, it very well might be. This is the perfect opportunity for you to assess your spending habits as of late, and that includes spending time.
Of course, Quinn adds, you can let yourself have a little fun, a little indulgence, maybe booking something nice for yourself—but make it an investment. Think things like a new course or a trip. "Self-investment is the best investment, and it could use some inspiration for you right now," she explains.
Sagittarius
Happy birthday season, Sagittarius! This is your new moon, landing in your first house of self and identity. According to Quinn, the stage is yours right now as the holidays get underway—because this is really your celebration.
You're magnetic right now; you're poised to light up every holiday party or even be the hostess with the mostess, Quinn adds. "Give them something to talk about. Launch your new ideas. Take your trips. The world is open for you right now."
Capricorn
Feeling sentimental, Capricorn? We are coming up on your birthday season, and that means this moon lands in your 12th house of endings, closure, and the subconscious. According to Quinn, this is a time to reflect on what you've been hiding from within yourself or any areas of your intuition and subconscious that need to come to light.
"Now is the time, and it could lead things forward for you in ways that you couldn't imagine," she says, adding that if you listen to what your inner child needs, it will help lead to personal freedom and expansion.
Aquarius
Time to branch out under these Sagittarius moonbeams, Aquarius, as it hones in on your 11th house of networking and wider communities. As Quinn tells mindbodygreen, your social battery is turned on and you are sparkling. Good timing for the holidays, huh?
"Draw in new friends and community, and be ready to get out in the world and make new plans. Attend the parties and be inspired by life through others," Quinn says, adding to soak it up because it's soul medicine for you right now.
Pisces
How are things looking at work, Pisces? If you've been needing a shakeup on that front, you'll be happy to know this energizing new moon is making waves in your 10th house of public image and career. As Quinn notes, you could be feeling optimistic about work right now, hoping for a promotion, for instance—or even a chance to take a workshop or professional development course.
In any case, she says, now is the time to lean into curiosity when it comes to work and allow it to help you level up and expand. Keep your eyes open for opportunities and never-before-considered possibilities!
The takeaway
With the uplifting and optimistic energy of this Sagittarius new moon, we might just have the friendly cheer needed to get through Mercury retrograde unscathed. No matter your sign, may Sag's influence remind us to dream big, stay positive, and above all, have a good time
8 Ways To Reconnect With Hope When You're Struggling To Find It

Tanya Carroll Richardson
