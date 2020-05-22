mindbodygreen

Close banner
Meditation

4-7-8 Breathing: A How-To Guide To This Relaxing Technique

Gwen Dittmar
Breathwork Teacher By Gwen Dittmar
Breathwork Teacher
Gwen Dittmar is a business and life coach, breathwork healer, and soul guide based in Los Angeles.
Woman Meditating at Home

Image by Leah Flores / Stocksy

May 22, 2020 — 10:04 AM

Breathwork is an active form of meditation that allows us to disconnect from the mind and be guided by our body and heart.

When we engage in conscious breathing, we activate our parasympathetic nervous system and flood the body with oxygen, presence, and peace while releasing worry, stress, limiting beliefs, and energy that does not serve us. There are many types of breathwork techniques. Each has a unique purpose and creates a different effect.

Today, I'm sharing my favorite breathwork techniques to use when I'm feeling anxious, overwhelmed, or triggered. It's called Relaxing Breath from Andrew Weil, M.D., also known as 4-7-8 breathing.

Why does the 4-7-8 breathing method help with?

This breath slows down the heart rate, brings our consciousness to the present moment, and balances the nervous system, promoting feelings of calm and peace.

The Ultimate Guide To Breathwork

Practice breathing techniques for instant stress relief & calm. Take the class now.

The 4-7-8 technique also teaches the body to take in less. In a culture where we saturate the mind and body with external stimulation, this is a powerful lesson! In pushing us to create space between our inhales and exhales, it can also train us to take a moment to pause after being triggered instead of impulsively reacting. Finally, it shows us how to release excess energy and negative thought.

While it can sometimes difficult to drop into meditation, a breathwork technique like this can be done on demand. Try it out the next time you are stressed, feel emotional or unsettled, or have trouble falling asleep.

Article continues below

How do you do it?

  1. Sit or lie down in a comfortable position.
  2. Rest the tip of your tongue against the roof of your mouth. Your tongue will be right behind your top front teeth. (Note: It can take a bit of practice to keep your tongue from moving. If you notice this happening, just continue to adjust and breathe.)
  3. Completely empty the lungs of air. Then, breathe in through your nose for 4 seconds, hold your breath for 7 seconds, and exhale out of the mouth for 8 seconds.
  4. Repeat at least four times. You can set a timer for 1 to 2 minutes to start and gradually build to 5 minutes.

I also like to add an element of visualization and intention setting to this 4-7-8 breath. As I inhale over the count of 4 seconds, I imagine the grounded and nourishing energy of the earth, mountains, trees, plants, coming up into my body. As I hold my breath for 7 seconds, I visualize that energy spiraling up the center of my body (through the seven energetic chakras) and extracting any energy or thought that does not serve me. Then, as I exhale over 8 seconds, I imagine that excess energy-releasing out of the mouth and visualize light pouring through the top of my head back down to my feet and the earth below me. 

Think of the breath as the inherent healer and guide inside of you. It is your connection to universal energy force, life force, prana, chi. Your breath is your primary relationship with being alive, and it has the power to support you as much as you are willing to have a relationship with it.

The Ultimate Guide to Breathwork
Reduce Stress & Cultivate Abundance In Your Personal, Professional and Spiritual Life
LEARN MORE
The Ultimate Guide to Breathwork
Reduce Stress & Cultivate Abundance In Your Personal, Professional and Spiritual Life
With Gwen Dittmar
  • 16 video lessons on breathwork practices for everyday life
  • Detailed instruction on how to practice breathwork regularly to reduce overstimulation
LEARN MORE

More On This Topic

Personal Growth

3 Ways This Former NBA Player Finds Purpose (Even When Life Feels Scary)

Jason Wachob
3 Ways This Former NBA Player Finds Purpose (Even When Life Feels Scary)
Personal Growth

How To Navigate The Convo Around Unemployment, From A Financial Expert

Brianna Firestone
How To Navigate The Convo Around Unemployment, From A Financial Expert
Beauty

Is Phenoxyethanol Safe? We Looked Into the Paraben Alternative

Kirsten Nunez, M.S.
Is Phenoxyethanol Safe? We Looked Into the Paraben Alternative
Sex

Women Are Having A Lot Of Bad Sex During COVID, Study Finds

Kelly Gonsalves
Women Are Having A Lot Of Bad Sex During COVID, Study Finds
Beauty

The 11 Best Moisturizers & Face Creams, No Matter Your Hydration Needs

Alexandra Engler
The 11 Best Moisturizers & Face Creams, No Matter Your Hydration Needs
Integrative Health

Researchers Find Exercise Can Improve Memory — Even If It's Already Fading

Abby Moore
Researchers Find Exercise Can Improve Memory — Even If It's Already Fading
More Mindfulness

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Travel

14 Semi-Brilliant Stay-At-Home Vacay Ideas For The Long Weekend

Alexandra Engler
14 Semi-Brilliant Stay-At-Home Vacay Ideas For The Long Weekend
Beauty

Glow On: The Best Natural Healthy Aging Tips For People In Their 30s

Erin Flaherty
Glow On: The Best Natural Healthy Aging Tips For People In Their 30s
Recipes

The One Chocolate Treat You Need To Have In Your Freezer Right Now

Jamie Schneider
The One Chocolate Treat You Need To Have In Your Freezer Right Now
Functional Food

How To Make Your Own Delicious Almond Milk At Home + Health Benefits

Abby Moore
How To Make Your Own Delicious Almond Milk At Home + Health Benefits
Beauty

If You Are Dealing With Hair Loss Right Now, This Supplement Can Help

Jamie Schneider
If You Are Dealing With Hair Loss Right Now, This Supplement Can Help
Integrative Health

Caffeine Withdrawal Is Very Real: Here Are The Symptoms & How To Deal

Abby Moore
Caffeine Withdrawal Is Very Real: Here Are The Symptoms & How To Deal
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/4-7-8-breathing-technique

Your article and new folder have been saved!