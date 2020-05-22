Breathwork is an active form of meditation that allows us to disconnect from the mind and be guided by our body and heart.

When we engage in conscious breathing, we activate our parasympathetic nervous system and flood the body with oxygen, presence, and peace while releasing worry, stress, limiting beliefs, and energy that does not serve us. There are many types of breathwork techniques. Each has a unique purpose and creates a different effect.

Today, I'm sharing my favorite breathwork techniques to use when I'm feeling anxious, overwhelmed, or triggered. It's called Relaxing Breath from Andrew Weil, M.D., also known as 4-7-8 breathing.