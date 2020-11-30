From the outside, yoga may seem like simply a strange way to contort the body into bizarre poses. However in reality, the physical poses are a very small component of what is a full-spectrum spiritual practice.

Most yoga styles today are derived from an eight-limbed philosophy with one entire limb devoted to breath, or pranayama. Breathwork is integral to yoga—as important (or even more so) than the poses.

As senior yoga teacher trainer and author of Yoga: A Manual for Life, Naomi Annand explains, “Bringing your total focus to your breath isn’t part of the practice. It is the practice.” Conscious breathing is what creates the deep mind-body connection that makes yoga so beneficial for calming the mind and understanding the self.

“It is only when your awareness and breath are yoked together that you start to be able to experience your body through your breath, instead of through the thinking, judging part of your brain," Annand adds.

In the yogic tradition, the breath is thought to carry a person's life force. Pranayama, or breathing exercises, are believed to clear the emotional and physical obstacles within us to free up life force (prana) and extend (ayama) our lives.

Here's a peek into the benefits of yogic breathing and how to get started with the technique.