Forcing Myself To Love My Body Didn’t Work. Here’s What I Did Instead

I wouldn’t call myself a Buddhist, as I haven’t spent enough time studying its ins and outs, but I did travel Asia for a fairly extensive period of time, I meditate daily, and the knowledge that I do have of the practice impresses me immensely. Because of Buddhism, I have come to truly understand the art of mindfully letting go—letting go of judgment, fear, worry, and stress (though, that’s not to say I am always able to). I have become more mindful of all things in my life, from the feel of the air I breathe to my stress levels at work to sensations in my limbs at any given time. I’ve also learned to calm my mind when it screams at me for not looking like Heidi Klum in a swimsuit, when it makes me feel guilty for not being as thin as I was 10 years ago, or, in a nutshell, when it tells me that I’m not good enough. I am now able to recognize these feelings and then to let them go (most of the time)—literally watch them dissolve into oblivion and bring myself back to equilibrium. When those nasty emotions are gone, what am I left with? My body—the body that sustains me and allows me to live my life, the body that I don’t necessarily love or hate aesthetically, but the body that just is—the body that allows me to get to the important stuff.

Approaching things with a neutral mindset isn’t just useful for body image but is often the fastest path to contentment in life in general. Sure, being happy as often as possible isn’t a bad thing, but being neutral allows your mind and emotions to rest—to find calm, balance, and inner peace. It gives you back control of said emotions, helps alleviate stress, and allows you to truly understand what matters to you—and trust me, when you get to this state, what you look like doesn’t matter. It is in these moments that you find truth.