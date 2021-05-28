Switching To Menstrual Cups? Here Are The Best For Every Body & Budget

1. Wash your cup (and your hands).

The first step is to disinfect your cup, following the instructions listed on the package.

Menstrual cups (or anything that's going to be inserted into the vagina, for that matter) should be thoroughly cleaned to avoid disrupting the balance in your vaginal pH. "The vagina is home for a myriad of bacteria and fungi to keep it healthy, but you throw that organism out of balance, and it leads to infections such as UTI," board-certified OB/GYN Anna Cabeca, D.O., previously told mbg.

Once your cup is clean, it's important to wash your hands for the same reason.

2. Figure out how to fold it.

After you've cleaned your cup and your hands, there are a few ways you can manipulate the shape to insert it comfortably into your vagina. Menstrual cup brand Saalt recommends the C-fold, the punch-down fold, and the 7-fold (all of which they demonstrate here).

3. Insert it.

Once you've figured out the right fold for you, it's time to insert your cup. Unlike using a tampon, you're going to have to get intimate with your vagina in order to insert your menstrual cup. It may take you a few tries to figure it out—that's totally normal.

You can insert it while standing with one leg raised and resting on the toilet or tub, squatting, or sitting. When you're ready to insert: "Slide it up and back at an angle (toward your tailbone, not straight upward), until the body of the cup is completely inside," Saalt instructs on their website.

Once it's inside, make sure the cup has popped open so that it can collect the blood. If the base of the cup is round, then you're set. If you feel dents or folds, however, try grabbing the base of the cup and rotating it until it fully opens. This "seals" your cup to prevent unwanted leakage.