Acne can be complicated and aggravating, but what adds a whole new layer of frustration is the present a blemish often leaves behind: Oh, dark spots, you are unwelcome.

But did you know that people get their dark spots mixed up? It’s true: What you file under “hyperpigmentation” might actually be another form of post-inflammatory trauma, called “erythema.” And getting to know your spots is important, as each requires slightly different plans of action. Fading dark spots oftentimes takes even longer than treating the actual breakouts themselves—you don’t want to be running off course, here.

Here’s how to tell whether you’re facing post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation or post-inflammatory erythema, and how you should treat the different spots.