Want To Delay Menopause? Study Says You Should Have More Sex

Menopause symptoms can be a pain. Disrupted sleep, low sex drive, and hot flashes are just a few of the side effects women may experience during the hormonal changes. Thankfully, a study published in Royal Society Open Science found a new (and, let's be honest, fun) way to delay menopause in middle-aged women.

A study conducted by University College London found middle-aged women who engage in sex weekly or monthly will delay menopause, compared to women who have sex less frequently.

Using data from a U.S. study, researchers analyzed more than 2,000 women before and during menopausal transitions. Over the course of 10 years, participants responded to survey questions regarding their sexual activity.

Questions included whether they had engaged in sex with their partner in the past six months, how frequently, and what kind of sexual activity (intercourse, oral sex, touching or caressing). They were also asked if they had engaged in self-stimulation in the past six months.