mindbodygreen

Dismiss
News
|
Fact Checked

Want To Delay Menopause? Study Says You Should Have More Sex

Abby Moore
mbg Editorial Assistant By Abby Moore
mbg Editorial Assistant
Abby Moore is an Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She earned a B.A. in Journalism from The University of Texas at Austin and has previously written for Tribeza magazine.
Mature couple enjoying early morning together

Image by Studio Firma / Stocksy

January 15, 2020 — 0:16 AM

Menopause symptoms can be a pain. Disrupted sleep, low sex drive, and hot flashes are just a few of the side effects women may experience during the hormonal changes. Thankfully, a study published in Royal Society Open Science found a new (and, let's be honest, fun) way to delay menopause in middle-aged women. 

A study conducted by University College London found middle-aged women who engage in sex weekly or monthly will delay menopause, compared to women who have sex less frequently. 

Using data from a U.S. study, researchers analyzed more than 2,000 women before and during menopausal transitions. Over the course of 10 years, participants responded to survey questions regarding their sexual activity. 

Questions included whether they had engaged in sex with their partner in the past six months, how frequently, and what kind of sexual activity (intercourse, oral sex, touching or caressing). They were also asked if they had engaged in self-stimulation in the past six months. 

So what was the link between sex and menopause?

The majority of women (64%) were having sex weekly, and those women were 28% less likely to experience menopause at any age than those who had sex less than monthly. This included all types of sex, not just intercourse. The study also found women who have sex monthly were 19% less likely to go through menopause than women who had even less sex. 

While menopause is inevitable for all women, these findings suggest certain behaviors might be able to delay the process. "These results are an initial indication that menopause timing may be adaptive in response to the likelihood of becoming pregnant," said one author, Ruth Mace, DPhil

Article continues below

Why does this happen?

Studies have shown women's immune systems are weaker during ovulation. If pregnancy is not likely, the body might naturally shut down ovulation to protect middle-aged and older women from infection or disease. 

Lead researcher Ph.D. candidate Megan Arnot said the findings suggest "if a woman is not having sex...then the body 'chooses' not to invest in ovulation." Instead, the body might invest energy into other resources, "such as keeping active by looking after grandchildren," (known as the Grandmother Hypothesis). 

If you're not quite ready to go through menopause, try adding more sex and maybe a bit of mindfulness to your weekly routine.

Ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.

Abby Moore
Abby Moore mbg Editorial Assistant
Abby Moore is an Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She earned a B.A. in Journalism from The University of Texas at Austin and has previously written for Tribeza magazine. She has...

More On This Topic

Integrative Health

In Trying To Disprove The Myth, Researchers Prove Sugar Addiction Is Real

Christina Coughlin
In Trying To Disprove The Myth, Researchers Prove Sugar Addiction Is Real
Integrative Health

You've Heard About Personality Types, But What About Aging Types?

Abby Moore
You've Heard About Personality Types, But What About Aging Types?
$179.99

The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition

With Rich Roll Featuring Julie Piatt
The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition
Personal Growth

How This Psychotherapist Healed From Her Eating Disorder & Trauma

Jason Wachob
How This Psychotherapist Healed From Her Eating Disorder & Trauma
Integrative Health

6 Science-Backed Benefits Of Probiotics & Who Should Take Them

Marygrace Taylor
6 Science-Backed Benefits Of Probiotics & Who Should Take Them
Integrative Health

New Research Reveals How Burnout Can Mess With Your Heart Health

Eliza Sullivan
New Research Reveals How Burnout Can Mess With Your Heart Health
More Health

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Parenting

What Is A Whole-Brain Child? The 4 S's To Ensure A Secure Attachment

Daniel J. Siegel, M.D. & Tina Payne Bryson, Ph.D.
What Is A Whole-Brain Child? The 4 S's To Ensure A Secure Attachment
Recipes

6 Immune-Boosting Soups You Need To Try This Flu Season

Sarah Regan
6 Immune-Boosting Soups You Need To Try This Flu Season
Routines

Struggling With Sciatica Pain? These 5 Yoga Poses May Offer Some Relief

Abi Carver, NASM-CPT
Struggling With Sciatica Pain? These 5 Yoga Poses May Offer Some Relief
Recipes

Dry Falafel Is Gross: This Secret Protein-Packed Ingredient Can Help

Jamie Schneider
Dry Falafel Is Gross: This Secret Protein-Packed Ingredient Can Help
Mental Health

6 Psychologist-Approved Ways To Use Your Stress To Your Advantage

Steven J. Stein, Ph.D. & Paul T. Bartone, Ph.D.
6 Psychologist-Approved Ways To Use Your Stress To Your Advantage
Food Trends

Milk Chocolate Is So 2019: Say Hello To These Oat Milk Chocolate Bars

Abby Moore
Milk Chocolate Is So 2019: Say Hello To These Oat Milk Chocolate Bars
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/more-sex-may-delay-menopause

Your article and new folder have been saved!