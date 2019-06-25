I Tried Lymphatic Drainage Boots & Here's What Happened

After settling onto the facial bed, my esthetician slips on my boots that reach my upper thigh. She tells me the first half will be more focused on compression while the second will feel something like a massage. Once turned on, they start filling up with air at the bottom of my foot. Slowly the air starts filling the rest of the boot, until it hits my thigh. At that point it holds the air for a moment, before releasing and starting again at the foot. Throughout the first half, the pressure varied strength. The first wave was fairly gentle, but by the time it had hit the fifth or so, I was shocked by how tight it was getting. Now, it didn't hurt nor feel uncomfortable, but warm blanket this is not. I should note, however, it really is comparable to massages and other body treatments I've gotten that target the lymphatic system. At about the 30-minute mark, it moves to the massage portion: You know those massage chairs that you sit in while getting a mani? It's like a high-end and sophisticated version of that feeling. Yes, it feels great, but because it's not someone physically touching you, there's not as much nuance and finesse.