Tried & Tested: 6 Natural Lip-To-Cheek Products (Because Minimalism)

Ah, the simple joys of a multitasking product. Upon each application, it feels like you're getting away with something—like you've gamed the system. Oh, I always think, Bought this as a body oil? Now watch me use it to smooth down fly-aways. Got a nourishing face oil? I'll use the extra on my cuticles.

In the natural cosmetic space, there is none more popular than the lip-balm-to-blush. It's a ubiquitous favorite among my clean-beauty-inclined friends; on any given day, if I were to empty their bags, there would nearly always be one of these little sticks or jars. Here, a few of my natural favorites—in a variety of shades so you can pick yours based on your skin tone, occasion, or even mood.