mindbodygreen

Dismiss
Beauty

Tried & Tested: 6 Natural Lip-To-Cheek Products (Because Minimalism)

Alexandra Engler
mbg Beauty and Lifestyle Senior Editor By Alexandra Engler
mbg Beauty and Lifestyle Senior Editor
Alexandra Engler is the Beauty and Lifestyle Senior Editor. She received her journalism degree from Marquette University, graduating first in the department.

Image by mindbodygreen / mindbodygreen

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
June 17, 2019

Ah, the simple joys of a multitasking product. Upon each application, it feels like you're getting away with something—like you've gamed the system. Oh, I always think, Bought this as a body oil? Now watch me use it to smooth down fly-aways. Got a nourishing face oil? I'll use the extra on my cuticles.

In the natural cosmetic space, there is none more popular than the lip-balm-to-blush. It's a ubiquitous favorite among my clean-beauty-inclined friends; on any given day, if I were to empty their bags, there would nearly always be one of these little sticks or jars. Here, a few of my natural favorites—in a variety of shades so you can pick yours based on your skin tone, occasion, or even mood.

lilah b. Divine Duo Lip & Cheek

Swivel the top around to reveal a mauve that feels equal parts cheery and sophisticated. The goop inside is made with aloe and coconut oil and yet rubs in completely matte for when you just want a pinch of color, sans shine. The chic container (it feels like a polished rock that you might find at a beach) is a very pretty bonus: Request prepaid postage from the brand to send it back in to be recycled.

Divine Duo Lip & Cheek in b. true, lilah b., $48

RMS Beauty Lip2Cheek

The biggest sell about RMS Beauty's multitasking gem is how buildable it is. Start off with a gentle swipe (a little pigment goes a long way), and you can add on until the desired tone: Seriously, this can rival most lipsticks. Spell is a modern neutral that any tone can pull off.

Lip2Cheek in Spell, RMS Beauty, $36

Tata Harper Lip-and-Cheek Tint

This Popsicle-red hue finishes like a demi-shine stain on lips, and a rosy flush on the apples of your cheeks. Packed with neuropeptides, the gel cream plumps pores and fine lines. The result? A truly youthful glow.

Lip-and-Cheek Tint in Very Naughty, Tata Harper, $39

Curious Apothecary Rose Clay Lip & Cheek Tint

A very subtle brick red, the neutral undertones in this make it everyday wearable. Swirl your fingers around the pot and tap on where desired; it imparts just a hint of color. And it comes with no fussy extras, so it's great for sensitive skin.

Rose Clay Lip & Cheek Tint, Curious Apothecary, $18.59

Balmyard Beauty Baby Love Balm Lip & Cheek

With a buttery-slick texture and rich pigment, this wears closer to a proper lipstick or blush rather than a balm. (That being said, it blends out effortlessly.) The plum shade just radiates when sheered out on dark skin tones, and fair skin tones can build it up for a bold lip.

Baby Love Balm Lip & Cheek in Black Roses, Balmyard Beauty, $32

Hans Skin Care Cosmetics Cheek & Lip Tint

The healthy glow you get from this stick might be just as much from the bright pink shade as it is the botanical blend: It's made with shea butter, coconut cream, argan and acai oils, and loads of vitamins.

Cheek & Lip Tint in Rose Berry, Hans Skin Care Cosmetics, $16

And are you ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.

Alexandra Engler
Alexandra Engler mbg Beauty and Lifestyle Senior Editor
Alexandra Engler is the Beauty and Lifestyle Senior Editor at mindbodygreen. She received her journalism degree from Marquette University, graduating first in the department. She has...

More On This Topic

Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Wellness Trends

So, Are The Top Diets From 2019 Actually Healthy? We Investigated

Eliza Sullivan
So, Are The Top Diets From 2019 Actually Healthy? We Investigated
$19.99

Clean Cosmetics 101

With Heather White
Clean Cosmetics 101
Women's Health

Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like

Abby Moore
Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like
Change-Makers

Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment

Eliza Sullivan
Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment
Nature

Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious

Eliza Sullivan
Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Routines

Yogi On A Budget? Here Are 5 Props You Already Have In Your Home

Sarah Regan
Yogi On A Budget? Here Are 5 Props You Already Have In Your Home
Mental Health

New Research Finds This One Emotion Drives Addictive Behavior The Most

Sarah Regan
New Research Finds This One Emotion Drives Addictive Behavior The Most
Functional Food

Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan

Sarah Regan
Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan
Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/tried-and-tested-6-of-best-natural-lip-to-cheek-products

Your article and new folder have been saved!