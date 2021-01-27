For the research, the team looked for correlations between the number of trees in a given area, and the number of antidepressants prescribed, to find out whether "everyday" greenspace can positively impact mental health.

They looked at data from nearly 10,000 residents in one German city to get numbers on antidepressant scripts and then compared those numbers with the number (and species) of trees on streets throughout the city. And sure enough, those who had more trees within a 100-meter radius of their homes were less likely to be prescribed an antidepressant.

Importantly, these findings were especially true for marginalized groups with a low socio-economic status (who are already at a greater risk for depression). This further supports the idea that increasing the amount of greenery in a neighborhood is a good investment in public health, and a relatively affordable one at that.