Advertisement
We Tested The Sun Home Saunas Luminar Full-Spectrum Infrared Sauna — Our Honest Review
Longevity experts, athletes, and well-being enthusiasts (us included) have been touting the benefits of infrared saunas for years (e.g., pain relief1, enhanced muscle recovery2, improved skin health3, and improved cardiovascular function). And these health-boosting treatments are no longer reserved for spa appointments or wellness centers.
The ultimate longevity enhancer? Having a sauna at home allows you to reap the benefits daily. We tested the Sun Home Saunas Luminar™ Outdoor 5-Person Full-Spectrum Infrared Sauna to see if this premium option is worth the investment.
Scroll down for our full Sun Home Sauna Luminar™ review to learn all the little details you need to know before you buy it.
- The Sun Home Saunas Luminar™ Outdoor 5-Person Full-Spectrum Infrared Sauna uses infrared technology to penetrate the skin and heat your core from within, so it doesn't feel as uncomfortably hot as a traditional sauna (but comes with even more benefits).
- Over the past five months, our tester used the sauna three times per week for 20 to 25 minutes per session.
- The Luminar took our tester about two and a half hours to set up, but the assembly process was simple and straightforward (as long as you have an extra set of hands).
- Our tester has noticed a significant difference in his shoulder pain since he started using the Luminar—and studies show infrared saunas can help with pain relief1 and enhanced muscle recovery2.
- The Sun Home Saunas Luminar™ sauna is our top low-EMF sauna pick. It uses the brand's patented EMF shield blocking technology to block all EMFs (frequencies below 300 hertz) and ELFs (extremely low frequency fields between 3 to 30 hertz).
- Image by Carleigh Ferrante / mbg creative
Sun Home Luminar™ Outdoor 5-Person Full-Spectrum Infrared Sauna
Pros & Cons
Pros & Cons
Pros
Extremely durable and well-made, with long-lasting, easy-to-maintain materials
Assembly is easy (just time consuming)
A ton of added features (medical-grade chromotherapy, Bluetooth connectivity, app to operate from a distance, surround sound, and more)
Infrared technology comes with many science-backed benefits
Low-EMF
Cons
Not portable (very heavy)
Assembly requires at least two people and takes at least two hours
Would be cramped with 5 people (better for 3 or 4)
The Sun Home Saunas Luminar™ Outdoor Full-Spectrum Infrared Sauna is available in a 2-person or 5-person design. We tested the 5-person option, which costs $9,799.
It’s built from durable grade-A carbonized red cedar wood, with thick double pane glass throughout the unit for optimal insulation. The double-pane glass front gives the sauna a chic aesthetic and allows you to see the scenery around you while you soak up the benefits of its full-spectrum infrared technology.
The Luminar delivers wavelengths of near, mid, and far infrared heat through full-spectrum and far infrared heaters which are placed throughout the sauna.
What sets this sauna apart from many others on the market is that it uses the brand’s patented EMF shield blocking technology to block all EMFs (frequencies below 300 hertz) and ELFs (extremely low frequency fields between 3 to 30 hertz).
In other words: You’re getting the lowest and safest electromagnetic field exposure possible.
Scroll down to learn more about other standout features and our experience testing the Sun Home Saunas Luminar.
How we tested the Sun Home Luminar Sauna
Our tester, Phil Glorioso, set up the sauna outside his home and has been using it for about five months.
Prior to testing the Sun Home Luminar sauna, Glorioso had only used infrared saunas sporadically at gyms and spas. Over the past five months he’s used the Luminar about three times per week for 20 to 25 minutes per session at 140 degrees Fahrenheit (it maxes out at 160).
The Sun Home Sauna delivery & assembly process
All Sun Home Saunas are typically delivered within ten days from the shipment date. You’ll receive a phone call from the brand’s freight partner to confirm the drop-off date and delivery time, and the driver will transport the sauna from the vehicle to where you plan to assemble it.
The sauna arrives on a pallet and the brand says it takes about 90 to 120 minutes to assemble, but our tester says assembly took about two and a half hours.
Per Glorioso, the setup process was straightforward. It’s pretty much like building any piece of furniture (with no power tools required): You’ll just need to put together all four sides, the base, and the top, and then you’ll plug in the wiring.
Tester tip:
What we love about the Sun Home Luminar sauna
Delivery & installation were seamless
Like we said, our tester had no issues with delivery or installation. The entire process took about 2.5 hours.
Glorioso says the pieces are very well designed and fit together easily—but you’ll want an extra set of hands, as the pieces are fairly heavy.
Installation tip: The brand recommends leaving 4 to 6 inches around the sauna and 20 to 24 inches above the roof.
The design is beautiful
This thing is a work of art. You can tell just from looking at the Luminar that the wood is extremely high quality on the interior and exterior.
We also love the built-in LED panels on the inside and outside, which really come in handy if you’re using the sauna at night (what a vibe, right?).
Our tester says the curved design of the bench is comfortable to sit back on, and the design is quite spacious when it's just him inside. However, we'll note that this would be better as a 3- or 4-person sauna. Five people would feel very cramped.
It’s easy to operate (& the app makes it even easier)
We thought a sauna with so many features might be complicated to operate, but Glorioso says the Luminar is actually very intuitive. He particularly appreciates that you can use the corresponding app to turn the sauna on from inside your home, so it’s all ready to go when you get outside.
Of course, there's also a control panel inside the unit that you can use to adjust the temperature and lighting.
It heats up very quickly, but doesn’t feel uncomfortable
There are 3 infrared heaters and 6 full-spectrum heaters strategically placed throughout the sauna, allowing the entire unit to heat up quickly.
Glorioso says it only takes about 15 to 20 minutes for the Luminar to heat up to his desired temperature (140 degrees Fahrenheit) once he starts it on the app.
The best part is that because the sauna’s infrared technology works to heat your body’s temperature from within, you don’t feel uncomfortably hot—but you’ll still break a good sweat and feel the benefits.
The benefits are noticeable (& science-backed)
Our tester is a former football player who lives a very active lifestyle. Prior to testing the Luminar, he struggled with shoulder pain from years of playing sports.
Glorioso has felt a significant improvement in his shoulder pain since he started using the Luminar sauna. He notes that his body feels noticeably better overall after each session.
Research backs this, too, with multiple studies showing that infrared saunas can help with pain relief1 and enhanced muscle recovery2.
Maintenance is simple
Prior to testing the Sun Home Saunas Luminar, Glorioso had a jacuzzi in his yard—so he really appreciates how much less maintenance this sauna takes. The durable wood is anti-bacterial and self-cleansing, and the sauna comes with a tarp cover for extra protection from the elements.
Glorioso actually keeps the cover on at all times and loves that the Velcro design allows him to open up only the front while keeping the rest protected.
All you’ll really need to do to maintain the Luminar’s interior is wipe down the interior with a disinfectant spray. It’s naturally protected from dust and dirt since the unit is inclosed.
It’s low-EMF
The potential adverse effects of EMFs are still being studied, but (out of caution!) we like knowing that Sun Home’s blocking technology minimizes our EMF exposure as much as possible.
It has a ton of extra features
Aside from the health benefits he’s felt since starting to use the Luminar, Glorioso’s favorite features are the medical-grade chromotherapy and the sauna’s Bluetooth capabilities.
You can rotate through various light settings to set whatever ambiance you want, and the Bluetooth allows you to connect your phone to play music or listen to a podcast while you sweat.
What we'd change about the Luminar sauna
For starters we'd change the name to 4-person sauna, just to keep things a little more comfortable.
But truth be told we had to hound Glorioso to come up with a con for the Luminar. It’s well-built, durable, easy to use, and offers research-backed health benefits.
One minor note Glorioso had is that the door does not have a stopper or anything preventing it from blowing open in the event of very heavy wind. He ended up a silicone stopper to his door, just as a precaution.
To state the obvious: This thing is not portable, which some people may view as a con. The unit weighs in at a whopping 870 pounds.
Is the Sun Home Saunas Luminar worth it?
There are more portable, less expensive ways to integrate infrared technology into your routine. Infrared sauna blankets offer similar benefits to full infrared saunas, and there are a few budget-friendly at-home saunas available on the market.
But to be blunt: Neither of those options will have quite the same benefits as a well-constructed sauna.
The quality of the Luminar is leaps and bounds beyond low-cost options. Not only are the features and design significantly better, but you will have this sauna for much longer than a budget option would last.
And, while I do swear by my sauna blanket sessions for a solid detox and quicker recovery, there are obviously much more significant benefits to be had from a fully enclosed infrared sauna vs. an infrared sauna blanket. Every time I book a session at a local studio I dream about the day when I'll have one in my own home.
The verdict: Sun Home Saunas Luminar Infrared Sauna is a worthwhile investment for anyone who has the money in their budget.
As a reminder:
- Anyone who has the money in their budget and is looking for a way to boost their health and well-being.
- People who have the space for a full outdoor sauna unit at their home.
- Those who appreciate added features and luxury design.
- People who want an at-home infrared sauna but are cautious about EMF exposure.
- People who want a low-cost option.
- Those who are looking for something portable (try a sauna blanket!).
The takeaway
I'm still dreaming about the day I'll have an infrared sauna at my own home, and right now the Sun Home Luminar is my front-runner. Our tester was very impressed by the quality and design and he loved that the assembly was very straightforward. The best part? He's already feeling the faster recovery and pain relief after every session.
Watch Next
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
What Is Meditation?
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins
Box Breathing
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
What Breathwork Can Address
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance
Nutrition | Rich Roll
What to Eat Before a Workout
Nutrition | Rich Roll
How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life
Nutrition | Sahara Rose
Messages About Love & Relationships
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel
Love Languages
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel
What Is Meditation?
Box Breathing
What Breathwork Can Address
The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?
Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips
How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance
What to Eat Before a Workout
How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life
Messages About Love & Relationships
Love Languages
Advertisement
How Gut Health Could Impact Your Parkinson's Risk, Study Reveals
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
How Gut Health Could Impact Your Parkinson's Risk, Study Reveals
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
How Gut Health Could Impact Your Parkinson's Risk, Study Reveals
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
How Gut Health Could Impact Your Parkinson's Risk, Study Reveals
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.