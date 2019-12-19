Magnolia Bark: Your Go-To Herb For Sleep & Anxiety

For centuries, magnolia has been used as a calming natural remedy—and with good reason. Thanks to magnolia's sleep-promoting, stress-reducing properties, these ancient applications have a powerful place in modern-day wellness practices, too.

"I am a big fan of magnolia for sleep," says Michael Breus, Ph.D., a board-certified sleep specialist. "It works as an anxiety reducer, and several of my patients have commented to me that it helps them 'turn off their brain.'"

Its ability to 'turn off the brain' (or at least calm it down) has benefits beyond the bedroom, too. In addition to aiding in restful zzz's, magnolia bark is also used to help manage stress and anxiety, protect brain health, and treat depression. It's also been shown to reduce inflammation and inflammation-related pain, help manage diabetes, improve dental health, and even potentially prevent certain cancers.

Here's what you need to know about magnolia—where it comes from, what it does, how to take it, and more.