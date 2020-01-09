Do Doctors Think CBD Oil Is The Secret To Calming Anxiety & Pain?

CBD oil is gaining major traction in the wellness world, as people praise its ability to transform a person's sleep and temper anxiety. There are even hemp-infused topical products popping up on the market. But despite its growing popularity, there is still a lot of misinformation and even stigma associated with CBD. Will it get you high? Is it safe? Is it even legal?

It's important to know that CBD does not have any of the psychoactive effects associated with THC, which is found in high quantities in marijuana. Instead, CBD contains many of the healing properties—without "the high." CBD is generally considered safe and is legal in most states. That being said, it's always important to talk to your doctor about trying a new supplement and a lot more research is needed on the long-term use of CBD.

The existing information is super promising for various conditions ranging from insomnia to epilepsy to chronic pain. Not to mention, top integrative and functional medicine experts are getting behind this amazing natural chemical. Here's what excites the pros most about CBD, plus, how they're using it on themselves and their patients: