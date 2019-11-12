If there was a reigning expert in intermittent fasting for women, Amy Shah, M.D., could very well hold the title. As an mbg class instructor with training from Cornell, Columbia, and Harvard Universities, she was (unsurprisingly) named one of mindbodygreen's Top 100 Women in Wellness to Watch in 2015. Despite seeing numerous clients as a double board-certified physician, Shah believes we have the power to take control of our own health. "Health and wellness happen outside the doctor's office: Your best physician is good nutrition and your own mind," she's previously told mbg.

On this episode of the mindbodygreen podcast, it's probably not a shock that Shah and I had much to discuss regarding intermittent fasting. In this episode, she explains an ideal fasting day in the busy working world, what to do if you're struggling with your fast, and what a fasting schedule looks like for menstruating women.

She also mentions how we can navigate the very personalized (and sometimes ambiguous) world of intermittent fasting. While it's always best to discuss your own eating habits with your doctor, Shah gives great direction for people who might not know where to start when it comes to fasting.

Here are three tips from Shah on how to know which type of intermittent fasting is best for you. Whether you're a fasting pro or you're just starting your IF journey, you'll want to check out Shah's expert-level advice: