Here at mbg, you won't see the words "calorie" almost ever. We're not into counting them or thinking about food in such a transactional way; and we're definitely not into "diets," at least in the traditional sense. Instead, we think the journey to our healthiest and happiest weight consists of piling our plates high with vegetables and focusing on how food fuels us—and of course, how it makes us feel.

That said, sometimes weight loss is necessary to achieve optimal health. But even if this is the case, restriction and deprivation are not the way to go if you want to make long-term, lasting changes in your health and maintain your optimal weight.

So then what are the healthiest weight loss strategies? Here are four healthy weight loss strategies from some of our top experts. They're effective, yes, but they also allow you to continue to enjoy food without feeling like you're counting every bite.