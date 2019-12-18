Everything You Need To Know About Intermittent Fasting & Your Period

Many women can attest to feeling sluggish, anxious, and just downright off during their period. According to Amy Shah, M.D., there's a perfectly good reason we might feel a little under the weather around that time of the month, and it has everything to do with our hormones.

Our hormones have everything to do with how our bodies react to certain eating plans. While intermittent fasting has quickly taken the world by storm in all its autophagy glory, there's actually a time when you should actually hold off on the fasting: the week before your period.

Although you might think cutting back on IF during your period is the way to go, this doc believes fasting while you're menstruating is actually just fine—it's only the week before that's a no-go. Here's why you shouldn't fast right before your period starts and how to do it safely to reap the most benefits.