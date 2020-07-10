Yes, Light Is A Form Of Medicine: Here's Why + The Dosage You Need

In terms of light, much of the conversation tends to focus on quantity, not quality. We know that getting some vitamin D from sunlight is crucial, and baking in the sun for ages does quite a lot of harm in the long-run. But in terms of the types of light itself? You might not give it a second thought.

Well, according to New York Times bestselling author Max Lugavere, we should start using different types light to our advantage. In fact, light is a form of readily available, no-cost medicine, and it’s crucial for our sleep, cognitive function, and (as it turns out) our immune systems. But as with most aspects of well-being, it’s all about balance. “Light is either a form of medicine, or it can potentially accelerate aging,” he says.

Below, the types of light that are borderline medicinal, according to Lugavere, and why dosage is crucial—so you can ensure your amount of light is just right.