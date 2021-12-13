Study Finds One Food That Can Curb Snack Cravings & Support A Healthy Weight

For this study, Yasmine Probst Ph.D., an associate professor at the University of Wollongong in Australia, wanted to explore the effects of avocados on various health metrics. To do this, she and a team of researchers analyzed existing research in Australia's National Nutrition and Physical Activity survey from 2011 to 2012.

They looked at information on avocado consumption across the Australian population, as well as consumption of other nutrients and food groups, and body measurements like body weight and waist circumference.