 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

News
This One Food Was Just Linked To Healthier Weight Maintenance & More

This One Food Was Just Linked To Healthier Weight Maintenance & More

Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Writer By Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Writer
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Writer, and a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.
Study Finds One Food That Can Curb Snack Cravings & Support A Healthy Weight

Image by Cameron Whitman / Stocksy

December 13, 2021 — 22:26 PM

When it comes to maintaining a healthy weight, one of the most important factors is nourishing your body with nutrient-rich fuel. And according to a new study published in the British Journal of Nutrition, there's one ingredient that's been linked not only with a healthier weight and smaller waist size, but also a lower consumption of nutrient-poor foods. Hint: It's probably already one of your favorites.

Looking at you, avocados.

For this study, Yasmine Probst Ph.D., an associate professor at the University of Wollongong in Australia, wanted to explore the effects of avocados on various health metrics. To do this, she and a team of researchers analyzed existing research in Australia's National Nutrition and Physical Activity survey from 2011 to 2012.

They looked at information on avocado consumption across the Australian population, as well as consumption of other nutrients and food groups, and body measurements like body weight and waist circumference.

Advertisement

What this new research found.

Based on the team's analysis, avocados were strongly linked to a number of positive health indicators. For one thing, Probst notes in a news release, increased avocado intake was correlated with lower body weight and smaller waist circumference. (We know that fat accumulation around the waist can impact inflammatory pathways and oxidative stress, and promote more fat storage.)

"Then, we noticed that greater consumption of avocados was also associated with significantly lower consumption of discretionary (junk) foods," she adds.

vitamin D3 potency+

vitamin D3 potency+

organic algal vitamin D3, extra virgin olive oil, avocado oil, and flaxseed oil

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(25)
vitamin D3 potency+

These results track with what we've long known about avocados: As excellent sources of healthy fat, they're also low in carbs and high in fiber, so they're a great option for keeping yourself full. Avocados are also chock-full of vitamins and minerals, with the study authors noting that they even act as a "nutrient booster" when eaten with other foods, because so many nutrients are fat-soluble.

When consumed in the place of saturated fats, the good fats in avocados can also be helpful for maintaining healthy cholesterol levels.

Advertisement

The takeaway.

If you needed another nudge to get your daily dose of avocado, this research presents plenty. From weight maintenance to healthy cholesterol levels, there's really no good reason not to include more of this fibrous fruit in your diet. Ready? These fresh new spins on avo toast will help you do it!

vitamin D3 potency+
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(25)
vitamin D3 potency+

vitamin D3 potency+

organic algal vitamin D3, extra virgin olive oil, avocado oil, and flaxseed oil

vitamin D3 potency+

vitamin D3 potency+

organic algal vitamin D3, extra virgin olive oil, avocado oil, and flaxseed oil

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(25)
vitamin D3 potency+
Sarah Regan
Sarah Regan mbg Spirituality & Relationships Writer
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Writer, as well as a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego,...

More On This Topic

Mental Health

Uh, You Might Be Reading Wrong — Make Sure To Avoid This Common Mistake

Olivia Giacomo
Uh, You Might Be Reading Wrong — Make Sure To Avoid This Common Mistake
Integrative Health

I Started This Supplement Months Ago & It's Given Me The Best Sleep Of My Life*

Hannah Guthman
I Started This Supplement Months Ago & It's Given Me The Best Sleep Of My Life*
Love

How Exactly To Respond When A Toxic Person Tries To Guilt Trip You

Sarah Regan
How Exactly To Respond When A Toxic Person Tries To Guilt Trip You
Beauty

This Skin Care Essential Is Like An Invisible Shield Of Hydration

Jamie Schneider
This Skin Care Essential Is Like An Invisible Shield Of Hydration
Beauty

If You're Working On Your Gut Health, Don't Miss This Critical Component

Alexandra Engler
If You're Working On Your Gut Health, Don't Miss This Critical Component
Personal Growth

Are You In Touch With Your Sensuality? Let This Sexuality Doula Show You The Way

Ev'Yan Whitney
Are You In Touch With Your Sensuality? Let This Sexuality Doula Show You The Way
More Health

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Home

3 Houseplants That Hate Winter (And How To Get Them Through The Season)

Emma Loewe
3 Houseplants That Hate Winter (And How To Get Them Through The Season)
Spirituality

The Ancient Healing Technique That Can Strengthen Your Intuition

Angelica Neri, ERYT-500
The Ancient Healing Technique That Can Strengthen Your Intuition
Beauty

I'm A Holistic Derm: This Is My Go-To Smoothie To Help Restore Collagen

Jamie Schneider
I'm A Holistic Derm: This Is My Go-To Smoothie To Help Restore Collagen
Routines

Make Your Leg Day Workout Way More Fun With This 8-Minute Routine

Rachel Warren & Caitlin Riley
Make Your Leg Day Workout Way More Fun With This 8-Minute Routine
Beauty

3 Red Flags In A Collagen Supplement You Shouldn't Ignore

Jamie Schneider
3 Red Flags In A Collagen Supplement You Shouldn't Ignore
Beauty

I'm A Skin Care Expert & I Want You To Pay Attention To Your Posture

Alexandra Engler
I'm A Skin Care Expert & I Want You To Pay Attention To Your Posture
Latest Articles
Advertisement
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/study-avocados-linked-with-healthy-weight-less-junk-food-consumption
vitamin D3 potency+

organic algal vitamin D3, extra virgin olive oil, avocado oil, and flaxseed oil

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
vitamin D3 potency+

Your article and new folder have been saved!