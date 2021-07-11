There’s no doubt avocados command the kitchen, whether you’re partial to a loaded slice of toast or a thick, creamy smoothie. Versatile and nutrient-dense, what’s not to love about those mighty green globes?

In the beauty space, we also know the superfood reigns in hair care: Used for centuries, the fruit is hailed for coating the strands with moisture and helping them shine; as such, you can find plenty of avocado-infused products meant to feed your tresses with its fatty acids and antioxidants.

To that end, may we suggest going straight to the source with a DIY avocado hair mask? Below, find a slew of recipes to help condition and hydrate thirsty hair.