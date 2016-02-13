How Dark Chocolate Could Actually Help You Curb Your Sugar Cravings

Just because you don’t like dark chocolate now doesn’t mean that you can’t get there. Likewise, just because you currently like the sweeter, less healthy chocolates, that doesn’t mean you have to stay there. You can adapt your tastes to pull up your cravings so you actually want that darker stuff.

In neuroscience, this process is called “gustatory habituation” and you’ve probably been through this very same thing before if you’ve switched from drinking whole milk to skim milk. If you’ve made this change, you know that you can’t go straight back to whole milk again because it tastes like cream. It’s gross.

But that milk did not change. The milk did not go from great to gross. It was your sense of taste that changed — meaning your brain’s interpretation of the taste receptors on your tongue modified over time.

The same is just as true for your chocolate. The tolerance for sweet that you now have can change in any direction you wish. Here’s how you do it: Start with a chocolate that’s a little darker than you’re used to. Stay at that level until your tastes habituate (one to two weeks, depending on how affected your sweet tooth is), then move up again. In this way, you’re basically taking your own brain by the lobes and using the principles of gustatory habituation to move its preferences in the direction you want.

This brain training translates to other foods as well, and you’ll start to favor other foods that have less sugar in them as well. You won’t want the sugary foods and snacks as much anymore.

In this way, chocolate is not the problem for your sugar intake and excessive sweet tooth ... it’s the solution.

