If You Buy Sparkling Water All The Time, You Need To Read This

My biggest hesitation about at-home sparkling water machines were carbonation tanks. Although these tanks are more cost-efficient than buying carbonated beverages from the store, they often have to be sent off for refills. As a result, you not only have to spend time mailing the tanks to the company, but you'll also need to invest in multiple tanks to ensure you always have a full tank on hand.

I also like my sparkling water brimming with bubbles; I want that satisfying “ah” right after the first sip. Most at-home machines use a lot of carbon to reach that level of fizz, so I would likely run through tanks faster than the average person. In the end, I just felt the carbon tank route wasn't for me, even if my friends were obsessed.

Enter: The Spärkel Beverage System. It produces carbon by combining water, citric acid, and sodium bicarbonate aka baking soda. The chemical reaction creates carbon dioxide in a sealed chamber, which is then released into the pressurized bottle. The result is delightfully fizzy water that rivals most bottled sparkling water, which I find even bubblier than aluminum cans. (Don't worry: The leftover carbonation ingredients are collected and dispensed into a waste water chamber, so you're not drinking water filled with baking soda.)