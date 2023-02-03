I end most days exhausted—when my head hits the pillow, sleep follows quickly. But, as easy as it is to fall asleep, staying asleep is a different story. I wake up a lot in the middle of the night and can't go back to bed afterward.

In those moments it's hard to quiet my mind. I've tried everything from nightly sleep aids like melatonin and hemp CBD to mindful practices like breathwork and counting exercises. None of it has solved my problem. So when I saw an advertisement for sleep support+ and read all the positive reviews, I figured it'd be worth a shot.