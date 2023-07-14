REST & Refresh from The Raw Botanics Co. combines three powerful plant ingredients into one relaxing tincture that can be taken an hour before bed.

Ashwagandha has been shown in clinical trials to improve mood and ease stress1 (though it's worth noting that it was studied in doses over twice as high as the 100mg per serving in this product), while reishi mushrooms are packed with polyphenols and flavonoids that may reduce feelings of anxiousness2 .*

Broad-spectrum hemp-derived CBD and CBN extracts top off the calming blend. Broad-spectrum hemp products are processed to be free of THC. However, in the process of totally removing THC, broad-spectrum products lose out on some of hemp's relaxation benefits. (This is due to a hypothesis called "the entourage effect"—learn more about it here.)

Nevertheless, this is a solid option for women looking to harness the natural power of plants to quiet their minds so they can fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer.*