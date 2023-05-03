As user Katie L. puts it in her review, "I have had occasional trouble sleeping through the night ever since I had my third child... This is by far the best sleeping aid I have ever used. sleep support+ not only puts me right to sleep, but I stay asleep, and I wake up feeling refreshed."*

She's one of many moms who recommend the melatonin-free sleep supplement to anyone looking to maximize their rest. "This product is giving me much-needed sleep quality after just giving birth a few months ago," notes Tash Y. "I am waking up refreshed and it has been helping me manage stress and mood!"*

So, what is it about the formula that has parents talking? For starters, it features three powerful ingredients that have been clinically shown to promote sleep and relaxation.*

First, you have magnesium: an essential mineral that an estimated 43% of U.S. adults2 don't get enough of through diet alone, and that tends to decline with age. Some forms of magnesium, like the magnesium bisglycinate you'll find in sleep support+, can help regulate3 our body's circadian rhythm, as well as improve overall sleep quality4 by reducing the amount of time it takes to fall asleep and improving sleep duration.*

From there, we added jujube—a fruit that has been used in traditional Chinese medicine for 3,000 years5 to enhance sleep quality.* Recent research backs up this time-tested remedy: In one study on 67 women in Taiwan6 , a sleep aid featuring jujube helped reduce sleep disturbance and improve daytime functioning after four weeks.*

Finally, there's PharmaGABA®—a fermentation-derived form of amino acid gamma-aminobutyric acid (GABA), the human brain's main inhibitory neurotransmitter7 that can help restore balance and promote calm.*