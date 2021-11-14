Having Kids Messes With Sleep: 5 Hacks For Parents Looking To Rest

While more intricate wind-down routines like a warm bath or long reading session might be out the window, quicker rituals such as a three-minute relaxing meditation paired with a quick sniff of lavender oil can be enough to send a signal to the brain that it's time for bed.

For a little extra support, Rountree says that magnesium supplements like mbg's sleep support+ can be great: "Magnesium is one of the first things that you want to reach for when you're having trouble calming down. It's a calming agent... It's relaxing blood vessels; it's improving blood flow."*

In addition to being a relaxing supplement for bedtime, reviewers (yes, parents included!) say sleep support+, which is fortified with other relaxing ingredients like jujube and PharmaGABA®, can help them fall back asleep faster after waking up in the middle of the night.* This brings us to the next tip...