Sleep support works differently than other popular sleep aids like melatonin, which is a hormone available only via prescription in many places outside of the U.S. Where melatonin manipulates hormones to help you fall asleep faster (but not stay asleep any longer), sleep support+ is formulated to promote deep, restorative rest throughout the entire night.*

It contains three ingredients that are clinically shown to support sleep from all angles: magnesium bisglycinate to promote a steady state of relaxation, jujube for calming and sedation, and PharmaGABA® to enhance natural sleep quality.* The result is a nightly sleep supplement to help people of all ages fall asleep faster, stay asleep longer, and wake up feeling restored.*

As Robin G. writes of her experience taking sleep support+, "I am so impressed with this product! I am 58 and dealing with sleeplessness (or very little sleep) two to three times a week for the past few months. My sleep has much improved since taking this."*

Reviewer Nancy S. reports a similar experience. At 69 years old, she struggles with staying asleep through the night. Since taking sleep support+, she's found that she'll still wake up at 2 or 3 a.m. but finds it easy to fall right back asleep afterward. "This supplement has improved my sleep,"* she writes.

Others note that it has specifically helped them navigate the changes of menopause. "I started taking this as I was struggling with perimenopause sleep issues. I now take it daily and am sleeping better than I ever have. I feel very lucky to have found a safe and supportive way to better sleep,"* notes reviewer Jennifer L.