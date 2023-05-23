Researchers were interested in how taking melatonin might support gut health and gut microbiomes, as it has been suggested to be potentially helpful for inflammation. What they found, although not entirely conclusive, did not bode well for that hypothesis.

The study focused on mice with varying levels of dysbiosis and how melatonin supplementation affected their microbiome and gut inflammation levels. While the authors found some anti-inflammatory effects in the short term on certain gut conditions, they also found significant evidence that melatonin had an inflammatory effect on the gut, especially with longer-term use.

These initial findings are helpful in pointing science in the right direction, but further studies—especially ones that look at the effect in humans—are needed to say anything conclusive.